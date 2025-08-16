Actor Naga Chaitanya gets the BMW M2 Coupe worth over 1 crore

Actor Naga Chaitanya, popular for his work in Telugu cinema, has brought home the BMW M2 coupe . The actor was recently spotted driving his new prized possession as he arrived at the Hyderabad airport to pick up his wife, actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The BMW M2 is the latest addition to the star’s garage full of exotic machines. The performance two-door coupe retails at ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

Naga Chaitanya's New BMW M2

Naga Chaitanya's new BMW M2 is finished in a shade of Skyscraper Grey Metallic with M light double-spoke style jet black alloy wheels. The coupe is available with manual and automatic transmission choices, making it a rarity in the segment. That said, it’s unclear which transmission option the star has opted for.

BMW M2: Specifications

The current BMW M2 went on sale in India last year and draws power from the 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 473 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The model is capable of sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds on the automatic and 4.2 seconds with the manual.

The two-door coupe is offered in the M high-gloss Shadow Line with either 19 or 20-inch alloy wheel options. BMW has also packed M ORVMs, a rear spoiler, LED headlamps and taillights, and more. The cabin packs the new Curved Display with dual screens, while running the OS 8.5. The steering wheel is wrapped in M Alcantara leather with M colours, while there are sport seats in the front.

The BMW M2 packs dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, adaptive cruise control, and park assist. The car is also equipped with an Adaptive M suspension, Active M differential, M exhaust system with four tailpipes, M Drive Professional, M Compound brakes, and more.

Naga Chaitanya Car Collection

The Telugu star is an avid petrolhead and has had an envious collection of cars in his garage over the years. The actor has owned exotics like the Ferrari 488 GTB, Porsche 911, Toyota Hilux, Land Rover Defender 110, and Toyota Vellfire. The Thandel star acquired the Porsche 911 GT3 RS in 2024, arguably his most prized possession so far worth over ₹3.5 crore (ex-showroom). He has also owned several superbikes, including the MV Agusta F4, Triumph Thruxton R, and BMW R nineT over the years.

