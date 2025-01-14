Actor Madhuri Dixit brings home the Ferrari 296 GTS supercar worth over 6 crore

Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Sriram Nene, have brought home the new Ferrari 296 GTS supercar to their ever-growing garage. The actor was seen stepping out of what appears to be the Mumbai Ferrari dealership and was snapped by the paparazzi as she made her way into the passenger seat with Dr Nene behind the wheel. The Ferrari 296 GTS is one of the more delectable supercars on sale and is priced at well over ₹6 crore (ex-showroom).

The Ferrari 296 GTS is essentially the convertible iteration of the 296 GTB. The celebrity couple opted for their newest Ferrari in the fantastic Rosso Corsa (red) paint scheme with yellow brake calipers. The styling differences between the coupe and convertible are minimal barring the subtle design changes to accommodate the open roof. Compared to the 296 GTB, the 296 GTS gets re-sculpted rear and a more prominent step between the roof and the aero bridge.

The Ferrari 296 GTS gets an active rear spoiler stowed in the tail, which raises as you go faster for higher downforce. The mid-engined supercar takes just 14 seconds to open or close the roof at speeds up to 45 kmph. The rooftop is stowed in the space behind the front seats.

Ferrari 296 GTS Specifications

The bigger talking point on the Ferrari 296 GTS is its powertrain that comes with a hybrid setup. The 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine develops 655 bhp and is paired with a rear-mounted electric motor tuned to develop 164 bhp. The combined output stands at 819 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. The mid-engined hybrid supercar can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph. Compared to the coupe, the 296 GTS is about 70 kg heavier tipping the scales at 1,540 kg.

Madhuri Dixit Car Collection

The Devdas actor has an illustrious garage full of exotics including the Mercedes-Maybach S 560 (previous generation), Toyota Innova Crysta, Range Rover Vogue, and Porsche 911 Turbo S. Madhuri Dixit remains one of the most prolific actors in Indian cinema and continues to be one of the biggest stars on the big screen. The actor is known for her stellar performances over the years and was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Hindi) released in 2024. On the work front, Dixit will be seen in director Suresh Triveni's next project.

