Actor Karan Kundrra Brings Home The Mercedes Benz G Class Worth 2.55 Crore

Actor Karan Kundrra brings home the Mercedes-Benz G-Class worth 2.55 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Aug 2025, 14:57 pm
Kundrra appears to have brought home the G 400d variant of the iconic off-roader, which retails for 2.55 crore (ex-showroom).

Actor Karan Kundrra shared the image on his social media, posing with his new Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV (Instagram/Karan Kundrra)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Actor Karan Kundrra, popular for his work in television and films, is now a proud owner of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The actor recently shared an image on his social media, revealing his new prized possession. Kundrra appears to have brought home the G 400d variant of the iconic off-roader, which retails for 2.55 crore (ex-showroom).

Karan Kundrra's New G-Class

Karan Kundrra’s new Mercedes-Benz G-Class appears to be finished in Obsidian Black Metallic, bringing a stealthy look to the SUV. The G 400d is the diesel-powered version and is sold alongside the AMG and electric versions of the G-Class in India. Power on the SUV comes from the 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder oil burner tuned for 325 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Also Read : Mercedes G-Class hits 6 lakh production mark since 1979. Check details

The Mercedes-Benz G 400d weighs well over 2.5 tonnes, but the powerful motor allows it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds. What sets the G-Class apart from other SUVs is its iconic silhouette, while the G 400d gets a horizontal grille that sets it apart from the AMG version.

The G-Class recently hit a major milestone with the automaker hitting a production figure of 600,000 units. The G-Class has been in production since 1979, and while it was initially developed as a military off-roader, the more recent years have seen it transform into a civilian luxury offering. Mercedes also retails the G 63 AMG and the G580 EQ Electric in India.

Karan Kundrra Cars

Apart from the G-Class, Karan Kundrra has owned several other exotics over the years, including the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Range Rover, MINI Cooper S Convertible, and more. He’s also owned the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Ducati Diavel bikes.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2025, 14:57 pm IST
