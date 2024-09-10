Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Brings Home The Mercedes Benz Gls Suv Worth 1.32 Crore

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth 1.32 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Sep 2024, 22:40 PM
Follow us on:
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLS is one of the more preferred three-row SUVs amongst celebrities and retails from 1.32 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.
Jaideep Ahlawat has brought home the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450, one of the most popular luxobarges in the segment (Instagram/Autohangar)

Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his performances in Indian films and shows like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, Paatal Lok, Three of Us and more, has brought home the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The actor was seen taking the delivery of the luxury offering, which was shared by the dealership on its social media handles. The Mercedes-Benz GLS is one of the more preferred three-row SUVs amongst celebrities and retails from 1.32 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrived earlier this year and the automaker introduced a petrol engine this time on the luxobarge. There’s a new horizontally slated radiator grille finished in silver, redesigned LED headlamps with LED taillights, and an updated front bumper new air inlet grilles and high-gloss black surrounds.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift launched with subtle design changes, upgraded MBUX.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Features

The cabin retains the same layout but the GLS facelift gets new Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown upholstery options, an updated MBUX infotainment system and a revised instrument console. The luxury SUV’s cabin also packs a 13-speaker Burmester 590-watt sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and more.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Specifications

Power on the Mercedes-Benz GLS comes from two engines. The GLS 450 4MATIC draws power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol tuned for 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The GLS 450d 4MATIC uses a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel belting out 361 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

Also Read : Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.32 - 1.37 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.35 Cr
Compare View Offers
Audi Q8
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.17 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Levante
Engine Icon2987.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 1.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
BMW X6 Facelift
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 1.49 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Maserati Grecale
Engine Icon3000 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Compare View Offers

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in the Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’ and Zee5’s ‘The Broken News 2’ this year. He will be seen in the Sriram Raghavan directorial ‘Ekkis’ slated for release early next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sep 2024, 22:40 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz Cars Bollywood celebrity car collection Mercedes Benz GLS Mercedes Benz India Bollywood Cars 500
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS