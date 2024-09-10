Actor Jaideep Ahlawat brings home the Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV worth 1.32 crore

Jaideep Ahlawat, best known for his performances in Indian films and shows like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raazi, Paatal Lok, Three of Us and more, has brought home the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The actor was seen taking the delivery of the luxury offering, which was shared by the dealership on its social media handles. The Mercedes-Benz GLS is one of the more preferred three-row SUVs amongst celebrities and retails from ₹1.32 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift arrived earlier this year and the automaker introduced a petrol engine this time on the luxobarge. There’s a new horizontally slated radiator grille finished in silver, redesigned LED headlamps with LED taillights, and an updated front bumper new air inlet grilles and high-gloss black surrounds.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Features

The cabin retains the same layout but the GLS facelift gets new Catalana Brown and Bahia Brown upholstery options, an updated MBUX infotainment system and a revised instrument console. The luxury SUV’s cabin also packs a 13-speaker Burmester 590-watt sound system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and more.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Specifications

Power on the Mercedes-Benz GLS comes from two engines. The GLS 450 4MATIC draws power from a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol tuned for 375 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The GLS 450d 4MATIC uses a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel belting out 361 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

On the work front, Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in the Netflix’s ‘Maharaj’ and Zee5’s ‘The Broken News 2’ this year. He will be seen in the Sriram Raghavan directorial ‘Ekkis’ slated for release early next year.

