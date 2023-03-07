HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Actor Huma Qureshi Upgrades To Swanky New Mercedes Benz Gls Worth 1.19 Crore

Actor Huma Qureshi upgrades to swanky new Mercedes-Benz GLS worth 1.19 crore

The current generation Mercedes-Benz GLS is a hot favourite among celebrities and the SUV has now made it to the garage of actor Huma Qureshi, who recently took delivery of her new prized possession. The Mercedes-Benz GLS is priced at 1.16 crore (ex-showroom) and replaces the Mercedes-Benz GLE 250d which was the ‘Monica, O My Darling’ actor’s previous daily driver.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM
Follow us on:
Actor Huma Qureshi recently took delivery of her new Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV
Images of the Mercedes-Benz GLS being delivered to Qureshi were recently shared by a Mumbai-based dealership. The SUV is finished in the Cavansite Blue shade and is offered in a single fully-loaded 400 d trim. The Mercedes-Benz GLS is known as the S-Class of SUVs and the full-sized luxury seven-seater packs the best in comfort and opulence.

Also Read : Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan fined for leaving car in no parking zone

The Mercedes-Benz GLS gets multi-beam LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree parking camera, blindspot detection, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, and five-zone climate control. The SUV also comes with an all-digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest MBUX user interface, wireless charging and more. The seats are upholstered in Artico manmade leather. The model also comes with a panoramic sunroof, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, wood accents and more. Mercedes also offers a host of personalisation packages that further add more convenience features to the SUV.

Power on the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4MATIC comes from the familiar 3.0-litre six-cylinder, diesel engine that develops 325 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner is paired with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels with 4MATIC AWD as standard. The GLS can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 238 kmph.

Also Read : Actor Sushmita Sen brings home the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 worth 1.63 crore

Huma Qureshi is a self-confessed petrolhead and has a liking for luxury SUVs. While the actor’s first car was the good ol’ Maruti Suzuki Swift, she later upgraded to the Land Rover Freelander. The Gangs of Wasseypur star later opted for the GLE 250d and now has the GLS 400d. Apart from Qureshi, other actors who’ve brought home the GLS in the past year include Maniesh Paul Vikrant Massey, Manoj Bajpayee, Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and many more. On the work front, Qureshi has two movies lined up for release, Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Benz GLS Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz India Huma Qureshi Huma Qureshi cars celebrity cars
