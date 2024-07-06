Copyright © HT Media Limited
Actor Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 will simply be called 'F1'

By: AP
Updated on: 06 Jul 2024, 22:03 PM
  • Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last.
The upcoming movie on F1 is slated for release in June 2025 (AFP)

Brad Pitt's movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1," the racing series said Friday. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project, which collected footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last.

Footage was taken at Silverstone — home of the British Grand Prix — and at the Hungaroring near Budapest; as well as the historic Spa Francorchamps in Belgium; Japan’s popular Suzuka track; and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

Pitt was at Silverstone on Friday and walked through the paddock area.

In the film, the 60-year-old American plays a former driver who returns to F1 alongside a rookie teammate, who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional team is called APXGP.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski of “Top Gun: Maverick" fame.

The film will be released next June, F1 said in a statement.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2024, 22:03 PM IST
