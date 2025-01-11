Ace designer Dilip Chhabria's DC2 to showcase 6 products at Bharat Mobility 2025

Ace automotive designer and founder of DC2 design house, Dilip Chhabria is all set to participate in the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 set to kick off on January 17. Ahead of the event, DC2 has dropped the first teaser of what it plans to showcase at the show hinting at a massive re-bodied Hummer SUV. Notably, DC2 will have six product showcases at Bharat Mobility including electric offerings.

DC2 will have six product showcases at Bharat Mobility including electric offerings and has partnered with Mercury EV-Tech to showcase commercial vehicles.

DC2 At Bharat Mobility 2025

Dilip Chhabria’s DC2 will have six offerings on display at Bharat Mobility 2025. The electric vehicle on display will be an off-roader with four seats. There will also be an LCV, MPV, a completely custom project, and a 50-metre coach. The design firm has collaborated with Mercury EV-Tech Ltd., an electric commercial vehicle maker and will be showcasing products underpinned with tech from the manufacturer.

DC2 has been taking interior modification projects transforming stock interiors of the Carnival, Hycross, Invicto and more into lounge-like seats

DC2 is also likely to showcase its lounge interior projects, particularly on the Kia Carnival (previous generation), Toyota Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki Incvicto, Force Urbania, and more. The company is known for transforming the car's stock interiors into customised solutions elevating the overall comfort for the occupants. This includes aviation-style first-class captain seats, a TV, internet connectivity, and more.

Dilip Chhabria is known for his stylish and quirky designs and we do expect some of it to grab attention at the event. The Indian designer has been a regular at the auto expo in the past having showcased his multiple modified cars at the event to launching the DC Avanti, his attempt at introducing India’s first sports car. We even got a glimpse at multiple new offerings from DC Design in the previous Auto Expos.

However, the Avanti dream was shortlived but the designer is making a grand comeback with the upcoming auto expo that should give a glimpse into future plans for Chhabria and DC2.

