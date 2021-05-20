A Ford EV to power your home? 5 awesome highlights that F-150 Lightning brags of

Yes, it can indeed power a house!
Ford claims that its F-150 Lightning will be able to power a standard American house for up to three days when connected to its Charge Station Pro.
With Ford Intelligent Backup Power which is enabled by the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and home management system, the car maker says this pick-up can automatically power homes in case of an outage. When electricity from conventional sources is restored to the house, the vehicle automatically returns to a battery charging state.
How this may also help customers in the future is that they may be able to alternate between the vehicle and conventional sources for their electricity needs. In many parts of the world, electricity provided by companies are charged at different rates at different times of a day. Ford claims that, in the future, a customer can use F-150 Lightning to power homes duing peak hours and return to conventional source during off-peak hours.