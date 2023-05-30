A 16-year-old spotted driving a 740 hp Lamborghini Aventador SV

Most of us have learned to drive in some crappy cars. However, there are lucky people out there who got their first lesson in some swanky high-performance cars. This 16-year-old boy from Australia seems to be among them. A Facebook post has revealed the boy driving a 740 hp pumping Lamborghini Aventador SV, who is a learner driver. The post revealed that the driver just finished school that day before taking the driving lesson.

The social media was quick to criticize the young driver and the car's owner as well, arguing that such an inexperienced driver should not be allowed behind the wheel of a V12 mean machine with 740 hp power on tap. However, the learner driver didn't do anything wrong technically, since there is no restriction in Australia for learner drivers to drive such a high-performance car as long as a fully licensed driver sits beside on the front passenger seat and provides supervision.

In Victoria province of Australia, one must be at least 16 years old to acquire a learner driver permit. Interestingly, there are no reduced speed limit restrictions for learner drivers in the province. The law there states that one must be at least 18 years old to get a probationary license but only after having a learner driver permit for a minimum of 12 months.

The person who took the photograph and posted it online, the Lamborghini Aventador SV was being driven sensibly. No wonder, the boy was not intimidated by the raging bull that comes not only with sheer power but also has a mammoth size. The Aventador SV measures 2,030 mm in width without mirrors. Also, it sits extremely low to the ground and the outward visibility is terrible because of the low-seating driving position.

