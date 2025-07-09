7 seater Renault Duster spied testing in India ahead of launch. Check details

Renault's Indian market strategy is at a critical juncture, as the brand aims to revive its presence with an overhauled line-up. Although the new Renault Duster is due in 2026, recent spy images hint that the company is working on a bigger three-row edition— titled Bigster or Boreal globally.

Although Renault has not announced engine details, the Duster 7-seater will likely make its launch with a hybrid powertrain.

Spotted being tested in India for the first time, this 7-seater SUV could be an important product for Renault’s second innings in the country.

Renault Duster 7 seater: Expected Design

The camouflaged test mule seen on public roads in Tamil Nadu indicates that the vehicle is undergoing early local validation, even ahead of its global debut, which is scheduled for July 10, 2025. Although heavily disguised, the SUV retains several cues from the new-generation 5-seater Duster. Expect a strong SUV stance with horizontal LED DRLs, a rugged front fascia, and an upright silhouette.

The 7-seater version is expected to be visibly longer and taller, offering more cabin room—especially in the third row. Amenities such as expansive window expanses, chunky roof rails, boxy wheel arches, and a sporty rear spoiler contribute to its presence. It is mounted on huge alloy wheels, perhaps 18-inchers, that better its road stance and are in line with contemporary three-row SUV standards. Tail lamp details are hidden for the time being, but the overall shape seems coherent and SUV-like.

Renault Duster 7 seater: Expected features

While the interior is yet to be revealed, the new Duster 7-seater is likely to offer a feature-loaded cabin. Key expected features include a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, ventilated front seats, push-button start, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

The second row could get reclining or sliding seat functionality to improve access to the third row. Renault is likely to focus on delivering good practicality and passenger comfort—key expectations in the 7-seater segment.

Renault Duster 7 seater: Expected powertrain options

Although Renault has not announced engine details, the Duster 7-seater will likely make its launch with a hybrid powertrain. Since efficiency and emissions have been receiving more attention of late, a mild- or strong-hybrid petrol motor seems most likely.

Global variants could later feature a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive electric variant—perhaps in 2027. Yet, India will be more likely to get hybrid and turbo-petrol variants first.

