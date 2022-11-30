6 upcoming SUVs to launch in December: BMW XM to Toyota Hyryder CNG

SUV is currently the most popular body style in the world. Because of this, most manufacturers are focusing on introducing more SUVs in their line-up. The end of the year is almost here and there are still some new vehicles that will be launched in the Indian market. Not surprisingly most of them are SUVs. Here, are 6 SUVs that will be launching next month.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG

The CNG powertrain of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be shared with the Grand Vitara CNG.

In November, Toyota announced that they will be selling Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder's CNG version. They announced the prices of the Glanza CNG but they didn't reveal the pricing of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG. It is expected that the CNG powertrain of Toyota Hyryder will launch next month. It will be powered by Maruti's 1.5-litre K-Series engine. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure of 26.10 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG

Grand Vitara is the newest Maruti Suzuki model in the Indian car market.

With Toyota offering a CNG powertrain for Urban Cruiser Hyryder, it only makes sense that Maruti Suzuki will also offer a CNG powertrain for their Grand Vitara SUV, considering both are essentially the same vehicles. Maruti Suzuki is currently leading the CNG segment in India because they have the most CNG vehicles. It would also come with a 1.5-litre engine and a 5-speed gearbox. The fuel efficiency figure should be around the 26 km/kg mark.

BMW XM

The BMW XM looks sharp and aggressive with its overall appearance.

BMW XM is the second bespoke model from the M division of the manufacturer. It will be launched on December 10th and will be offered with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The XM is the first M model to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The SUV would be able to cover up to 80 km in pure EV mode.

BMW X7

The 2023 BMW X7 luxury SUV comes with host of updates at exterior and inside the cabin.

BMW has unveiled the facelifted version of the X7 in the global market and now they will be launching it in the Indian market. It will also be launched on December 10th alongside X7. BMW has heavily revised the front end of the X7 and the interior is also updated with a new instrument cluster and an infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Mercedes GLB takes inspiration from GLS, the only other three-row SUV from the company in India.

Mercedes-Benz GLB will be launching on December 2nd. It will come from Mexico as a CBU or Completely Built Unit. The GLB is the second seven-seater SUV from Mercedes-Benz for the Indian market. Powering the GLB will be a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 190 hp or 1.3-litre turbo petrol with 163 hp.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB will be third EV offering from the brand in India.

Mercedes-Benz is currently one of the leading luxury manufacturers when it comes to electric vehicles. They already have the EQS and EQC in the Indian market and now they will be launching the EQB. The new EV will also be launched on 2nd December alongside the GLB with which the EQB shares its architecture.

