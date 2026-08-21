6 upcoming cars I would wait for if I were buying a car this year

India's upcoming car calendar is set to get busy, with new luxury SUVs, an electric three-row SUV, a facelifted hatchback and a lifestyle pickup scheduled across the next few months. BMW will introduce the X1 Long Wheelbase on August 21, followed by the new Audi Q3 and MG Hector Tomahawk EV later this month. Maruti Suzuki's updated Baleno is expected in September, while Kia and Mahindra have products lined up for later.

BMW X1 LWB

BMW will launch the X1 Long Wheelbase in India on August 21, with bookings already open. The model should not be confused with the electric iX1 LWB, which has been among BMW's best-selling models in the country.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW X1 LWB ₹49.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹65,300/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Audi Q3 [2026] ₹48 Lakhs - 55 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹62,800/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Kia Sorento ₹31 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹40,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 ₹6.80 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹8,900/ month Check Eligibility BMW X1 ₹50.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹92,500/ month Check Eligibility Mercedes-Benz GLA ₹51.80 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹67,800/ month Check Eligibility

The key change is the stretched body, which creates additional room inside, particularly for rear passengers. The X1 LWB is expected to appeal to buyers looking for greater rear-seat comfort without moving into a larger luxury SUV.

New Audi Q3

The third-generation Audi Q3 will follow on August 25. It brings a completely redesigned exterior and an updated cabin with newer technology compared with the outgoing model.

Globally, the Q3 uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 204 bhp and 320 Nm. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. India-specific specifications will be announced closer to its launch.

The Q3 will continue to compete in the entry-level luxury SUV segment, alongside the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Also Read : 2026 Audi Q3 spotted without camouflage on Indian tarmac

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG's upcoming Hector Tomahawk EV is scheduled to arrive on August 26. The seven-seat electric SUV has already opened for pre-bookings and has been spotted during testing with indications of a range above 500 km.

It will feature three rows, targeting buyers who want an electric vehicle without giving up family-oriented practicality. The model will also become MG's first India-bound product based on the company's ADAPT platform.

However, MG has yet to disclose the complete India-specification details, including the battery, power output and final certified range.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is expected to arrive during the first week of September. Test vehicles have indicated revisions to the front-end design, including changes to the grille and bumper.

The cabin is expected to retain its current layout, although Maruti Suzuki could introduce additional equipment and trim changes. The existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is also expected to continue.

The update is therefore likely to be an evolution of the current Baleno rather than a comprehensive model change.

Also Read : Baleno facelift could get this tech first, as any Maruti Suzuki model

Kia Sorento

Kia will add the Sorento to its Indian SUV range, positioning it above the Seltos and Sportage. It will become the brand's flagship three-row SUV in the country and introduce a hybrid powertrain to Kia's Indian portfolio for the first time.

The hybrid is expected to use a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine producing around 238 bhp and 380 Nm. A diesel version is also expected, with approximately 202 bhp and 441 Nm.

The Sorento will combine three-row seating with a premium cabin and extensive equipment, placing it in competition with SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq.

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

Mahindra has already unveiled the production-spec Scorpio Lifestyler, with its India launch scheduled for April 2027.

Based on the Scorpio N platform, the pickup gets a double-cab body and cargo bed. It will target the lifestyle pickup segment currently represented by models such as the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross.

Mahindra has said the Scorpio Lifestyler will undercut the ₹19.79 lakh mark, potentially giving it a price advantage over established rivals.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: