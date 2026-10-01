50 MG Hector Tomahawk EVs delivered in one day in Surat

MG India has marked a milestone for its newly launched Hector Tomahawk EV , delivering 50 units to customers in Surat in a single day. Additionally, the Hector Tomahawk combines a bold design, a spacious cabin with connected technology and multiple electrified powertrain options, along with a suite of safety features. It is available in both fully electric and plug-in hybrid versions, with the EV offered in five- and seven-seat configurations.

MG has delivered 50 Hector Tomahawk EVs in Surat, highlighting demand for its electric SUV offering 517km range, advanced connectivity, Level 2 ADAS, BaaS pricing and five- or seven-seat configurations

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Dimensions and Interiors

The MG Hector Tomahawk measures 4,745 mm in length, 2,130 mm in width including the mirrors, 1,770 mm in height and has a 2,810 mm wheelbase, along with a 230 mm battery ground clearance. On the inside, the Hector Tomahawk gets a Desert Squadron-themed cabin finished in Almond Brown and Carbon Black.

The feature list includes leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, powered front seats with memory functionality, a panoramic dual-pane Cockpit SkyRoof and a 15.6-inch HD Grand View Display. The cabin also gets an 8.8-inch multi-information display, 10-speaker Infinity audio system, four-zone climate control, rear sunblinds and PM2.5 air filtration. In the five-seat configuration, the SUV offers up to 610L of boot space, while the seven-seater gets a flexible second row and foldable third row.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Battery Pack

The fully electric Hector Tomahawk is powered by a 69.2 kWh Magic Battery paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The powertrain produces 201.1 bhp and 310 Nm and offers a certified range of up to 517 km on a single charge. The EV supports DC fast charging up to 90 kW and includes Vehicle-to-Home technology.

The Hector Tomahawk is also available with a plug-in hybrid system combining a 1.5L petrol engine, a dedicated hybrid transmission and a 20.5 kWh battery. The setup provides more than 115 km of pure-electric range. The electric motor produces 198.47 bhp, enabling a claimed 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of around nine seconds. The PHEV uses four driving modes: Pure Electric, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Engine Direct Drive.

MG says the system can deliver a combined driving range of more than 1,100 km. Its intelligent energy management system automatically selects the most suitable operating mode based on driving conditions.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Connected Car and Features

The Hector Tomahawk gets MG's iSMART 3.0 connected-car platform with more than 80 smart features. It introduces gesture-based i-SWIPE controls and an AI-powered voice assistant with more than 30 Hinglish commands. Other highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital Bluetooth key with key sharing, over-the-air updates, and six experience modes, including Nap Mode, Pro Pet Mode, Camp Mode, and Quiet Mode.

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The SUV also introduces the Starmanch Karaoke app with more than 8,000 tracks, while the MG App Store provides access to various Jio-powered entertainment, shopping, food, gaming and social media services. Safety equipment includes six airbags, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts and all-wheel disc brakes. The ADAS package includes adaptive cruise control, traffic-jam assist, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning and prevention, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking and intelligent headlamp control.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Price

MG is offering the Hector Tomahawk EV with an introductory BaaS price starting at ₹13.99 lakh plus ₹4.90 per km battery rental. Customers opting for full ownership can purchase the EV from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The PHEV starts at ₹21.79 lakh under the BaaS scheme, with a ₹3.20 per km battery rental, while its introductory ex-showroom price starts at ₹25.69 lakh. Under MG Shield, EV buyers receive a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance and two labour-free periodic services.

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