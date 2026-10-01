50 MG Hector Tomahawk EVs delivered in one day in Surat

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MG India has marked a milestone for its newly launched Hector Tomahawk EV, delivering 50 units to customers in Surat in a single day. Additionally, the Hector Tomahawk combines a bold design, a spacious cabin with connected technology and multiple electrified powertrain options, along with a suite of safety features. It is available in both fully electric and plug-in hybrid versions, with the EV offered in five- and seven-seat configurations.
The MG Hector Tomahawk measures 4,745 mm in length, 2,130 mm in width including the mirrors, 1,770 mm in height and has a 2,810 mm wheelbase, along with a 230 mm battery ground clearance. On the inside, the Hector Tomahawk gets a Desert Squadron-themed cabin finished in Almond Brown and Carbon Black.
The feature list includes leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, powered front seats with memory functionality, a panoramic dual-pane Cockpit SkyRoof and a 15.6-inch HD Grand View Display. The cabin also gets an 8.8-inch multi-information display, 10-speaker Infinity audio system, four-zone climate control, rear sunblinds and PM2.5 air filtration. In the five-seat configuration, the SUV offers up to 610L of boot space, while the seven-seater gets a flexible second row and foldable third row.
The fully electric Hector Tomahawk is powered by a 69.2 kWh Magic Battery paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The powertrain produces 201.1 bhp and 310 Nm and offers a certified range of up to 517 km on a single charge. The EV supports DC fast charging up to 90 kW and includes Vehicle-to-Home technology.
The Hector Tomahawk is also available with a plug-in hybrid system combining a 1.5L petrol engine, a dedicated hybrid transmission and a 20.5 kWh battery. The setup provides more than 115 km of pure-electric range. The electric motor produces 198.47 bhp, enabling a claimed 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of around nine seconds. The PHEV uses four driving modes: Pure Electric, Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid and Engine Direct Drive.
MG says the system can deliver a combined driving range of more than 1,100 km. Its intelligent energy management system automatically selects the most suitable operating mode based on driving conditions.
The Hector Tomahawk gets MG's iSMART 3.0 connected-car platform with more than 80 smart features. It introduces gesture-based i-SWIPE controls and an AI-powered voice assistant with more than 30 Hinglish commands. Other highlights include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital Bluetooth key with key sharing, over-the-air updates, and six experience modes, including Nap Mode, Pro Pet Mode, Camp Mode, and Quiet Mode.
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The SUV also introduces the Starmanch Karaoke app with more than 8,000 tracks, while the MG App Store provides access to various Jio-powered entertainment, shopping, food, gaming and social media services. Safety equipment includes six airbags, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts and all-wheel disc brakes. The ADAS package includes adaptive cruise control, traffic-jam assist, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning and prevention, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking and intelligent headlamp control.
MG is offering the Hector Tomahawk EV with an introductory BaaS price starting at ₹13.99 lakh plus ₹4.90 per km battery rental. Customers opting for full ownership can purchase the EV from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The PHEV starts at ₹21.79 lakh under the BaaS scheme, with a ₹3.20 per km battery rental, while its introductory ex-showroom price starts at ₹25.69 lakh. Under MG Shield, EV buyers receive a three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, three years of roadside assistance and two labour-free periodic services.
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