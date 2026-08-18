5 used luxury cars I would buy instead of a brand new German SUV

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Buying a used luxury car is actually a value-for-money in many cases, especially for those who seek to buy a luxury car but step back from the purchase due to the pocket-burning price. If you have been dreaming of buying a luxury car but shying away from the deal just because of the hefty price tag those cars command, and instead now opting to bring home a new German crossover or SUV, here's my advice.
Instead of buying a brand new German crossover or SUV, you can buy a pre-owned luxury car, which will help you skip the steep initial depreciation. Also, it will help you to achieve the dream of owning a luxury car. Not only that, this strategy will help you to get a car that offers value that is a few notches up compared to a new German SUV.
Here are the five used luxury car alternatives I can suggest to you, which range from an evergreen and ever-appealing Mercedes-Benz E-Class to a bulletproof Lexus ES 300h.
If you are ready to shell out over ₹50 lakh, you should focus on comfort and status. With these two in focus, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is something that comes to mind first. The E-Class is known for being the undisputed king of the chauffeur-driven experience in India. It bridges the gap between the C-Class and S-Class, offers generous rear legroom and soft ride quality that no compact German SUV can match. A new E-Class commands a price in the vicinity of ₹80-95 lakh (ex-showroom), but a pristine 3-to-4-year-old pre-owned model trades easily between ₹42–52 lakh, saving you massive initial depreciation.
The Toyota Land Cruiser offers you a choice to opt for an indestructible icon over a fragile SUV. The Toyota Land Cruiser commands an ultimate road presence and bulletproof reliability, which is terribly needed on Indian roads, and a high residual value as well. While a new one is meant for the ultra-rich who can spend more than ₹2 crore without a second thought, a well-kept pre-owned Toyota Land Cruiser (2014–2017 model) can be found at around ₹60–75 lakh. It will hold its value far better than any modern European unibody SUV.
The BMW 5 Series is for those who love driving. A BMW 5 Series sedan, specifically the inline-six 40d diesel engine, promises a supercar-shaming mid-range punch, razor-sharp handling, and a sophisticated cabin. It feels much better to drive than a mid-size luxury SUV that feels tall and heavy to drive. The BMW 5-Series' original sticker price is north of ₹75 lakh in India, but a well-maintained pre-owned 2019-2021 model can be available between ₹38-48 lakh, which leaves you plenty of cash in hand for maintenance and fuel.
While a brand-new German SUV can get you five seats and basic features, a pre-owned Volvo XC90 offers you a palatial seven-seater Scandinavian sanctuary, top-notch safety, majestic road presence, and an incredible Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The new Volvo XC90 can push your budget past ₹1.3 crore, but the depreciation factor hits any luxury car hard. Hence, considering a well-maintained four-year-old Volvo XC90 can be a great deal, costing around ₹50–58 lakh.
If you are seeking a used luxury car that will ensure peace of mind for you, the Lexus ES 300h should be on your shortlist. A European luxury car that is out of warranty can put stress on your wallet with electrical or mechanical gremlins. The Lexus ES 300h, on the other hand, offers incredible fuel efficiency, whisper-quiet city cruising, sofa-like seats, and Japanese reliability that refuses to break down. Buying a slightly used 2021–2022 ES 300h model commands roughly ₹42–48 lakh, costing half of what a new equivalent German sedan or mid-size SUV demands.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.