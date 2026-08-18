5 used luxury cars I would buy instead of a brand new German SUV

Instead of buying a brand-new German crossover or SUV, you can buy a pre-owned luxury car, which will help you skip the steep initial depreciation, and here are the five best options.

Buying a used luxury car is actually a value-for-money in many cases, especially for those who seek to buy a luxury car but step back from the purchase due to the pocket-burning price. If you have been dreaming of buying a luxury car but shying away from the deal just because of the hefty price tag those cars command, and instead now opting to bring home a new German crossover or SUV, here's my advice.

Instead of buying a brand new German crossover or SUV, you can buy a pre-owned luxury car, which will help you skip the steep initial depreciation. Also, it will help you to achieve the dream of owning a luxury car. Not only that, this strategy will help you to get a car that offers value that is a few notches up compared to a new German SUV.

Here are the five used luxury car alternatives I can suggest to you, which range from an evergreen and ever-appealing Mercedes-Benz E-Class to a bulletproof Lexus ES 300h.