5 used compact SUVs I would rather buy instead of a new premium hatchback

If you are planning to buy a used compact SUV, here are the top five options.

Buying a used compact SUV instead of a new premium hatchback gives the customer better ground clearance, a commanding driving position, and superior rough-road capability for a similar or lower price point. For the budget of a new premium hatchback, which hovers around ₹8–13 lakh (ex-showroom), the customer can easily get a high-quality, used compact SUV that offers far more utility and robust road presence. The compact SUVs come with a size that is compact and practical for use in and around the city for regular commuting. Additionally, the cost of maintenance is not significantly higher than what a premium hatchback commands.

If you are planning to buy a used compact SUV, here are the top five options I would suggest.