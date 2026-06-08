5 used 7-seater vehicles I would choose over a brand-new compact SUV

By choosing a quality used 7-seater vehicle over a new compact SUV, a consumer can bypass heavy initial value depreciation while also gaining superior cabin space and true three-row practicality.

The Indian car buyers' preferences have been evolving rapidly over the last several years. Gone are the days when the small hatchbacks used to be the driving force. The compact SUVs and crossovers have taken their place now. Besides that, with cabin space being a primary focus for many buyers, the three-row, seven-seater SUVs and MPVs are also finding an increasing level of market penetration across the country.

On the other hand, another interesting fact is the rapid surge in the demand for used cars. While the brand-new models command a higher sticker price, with an obvious risk of rapid initial value depreciation, the used cars come as a more cost-effective option. When it is a large three-row vehicle, by opting for a quality used, seven-seater model over a brand-new compact SUV, a buyer can bypass heavy initial value depreciation while also gaining superior cabin space and true three-row practicality, often a better and more powerful engine as well.

Here are five highly capable, pre-owned, three-row, seven-seater cars I would choose over a brand-new compact SUV.