5 upcoming SUVs I would wait for instead of buying a new one right now

Here are five upcoming SUVs that could be worth waiting for before making a purchase decision.

If you are planning to buy a new SUV this month, it may be worth waiting a little longer. August is shaping up to be one of the busiest months of 2026 for SUV launches and unveilings, with several important models expected from Mahindra, MG and Volvo. The list includes next-generation electric SUVs, major feature upgrades and new platform-based products that could significantly change the buying equation.

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Scorpio N EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra is also expected to introduce the 2026 Scorpio N this month with a feature-focused update rather than a full facelift. Dealer-ready units have already started arriving, indicating that the launch could happen soon. The updated SUV is expected to receive a panoramic sunroof, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, a redesigned centre console, new alloy wheels and 65W Type-C charging ports. Mechanically, it is expected to retain the existing 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearbox options. The current Scorpio N range starts at 13.49 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

2 Volvo EX90 Volvo EX90 EMI starting at just ₹1,96,200/ month Check Eligibility Volvo is also expected to expand its electric portfolio in India with the launch of the EX90 later this month. The EX90 will become the brand’s flagship electric SUV in the country and its most technologically advanced SUV yet. Globally, the EX90 is available with battery packs of up to 106 kWh, offering a claimed driving range of up to 608 km. It features dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, advanced safety technology and a premium interior. The expected starting price is likely to be around 1.5 crore rupees (ex-showroom).

3 Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra BE 6 EMI starting at just ₹24,800/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra could also introduce an updated version of the BE 6 during its August 15 event. The refresh is expected to focus primarily on the cabin rather than exterior styling. The biggest change is likely to be a new triple-screen dashboard layout, similar to the setup seen in Mahindra’s latest electric SUVs. The current halo-style divider between the front occupants is expected to be removed, creating a more open cabin layout. A new black-and-tan upholstery theme is also likely to be introduced. The BE 6 is expected to retain its existing battery and motor options, with the update centred on improving the interior experience. The current range starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 MG Hector Hawk MG Starlight 560 EMI starting at just ₹26,200/ month Check Eligibility MG is also expected to launch a new SUV based on its ADAPT platform in August. The model is widely believed to be called the Hector Hawk and has been spotted testing in India in both electric and plug-in hybrid forms. Expected design highlights include rectangular LED headlamps, wraparound LED tail-lamps and a minimalist cabin with dual digital displays. Powertrain details have not been officially confirmed, but the SUV is expected to be offered with electric and plug-in hybrid options. Pricing is expected to start at around ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Mahindra Vision S Mahindra Vision S EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility Mahindra is expected to unveil the Vision S during its Independence Day event on August 15, and the SUV is likely to be showcased in a near-production form. It will be based on the company’s new NU_IQ platform, which has been developed to support petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, as well as front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The Vision S is expected to become one of Mahindra’s key future SUVs and could eventually be offered in both internal combustion and electric versions. Pricing has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be positioned in the premium midsize SUV segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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