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The Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing ever-increasing demand and sales of SUVs. The segment is dominated by sub-four-metre SUVs. The sub-four-metre SUV space is considered one of the most fiercely competitive segments in the Indian market, where every major player has launched their respective models.
The segment is expected to see a wide range of updated versions of the current models, which will be launched in the near future. If you are looking for a sub-4-metre SUV in India that is worth waiting for instead of buying a current model right now, here are your five options.
Mahindra Vision S is going to be a rugged, boxy sub-4-metre SUV that will be built on the homegrown auto giant's new NU-IQ platform. The SUV will come packed with a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a large touchscreen, and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine options. Also, considering the OEM's philosophy of making top-notch safety-rated cars, the Vision S too is expected to come with a wide range of safety features and a robust body structure.
Kia Sonet has been one of the bestselling models in its segment. The SUV is long overdue for a generational update. The second-generation Kia Sonet will offer a major leap from the current model, following the recent facelift cycle. Beyond the design update, the new-generation Kia Sonet will come with a modernised platform, more sophisticated ADAS suites, larger infotainment and instrument screens, and expanded equipment lists. The safety features are expected to be enhanced, while the powertrains are expected to be refined.
Renault Bridger is going to be an exciting sub-four-metre SUV in India, which will be based on the Bridger Concept. Upon launch, the Renault Bridger SUV is going to take on its sub-four-metre SUV rivals with more ferocity than the Kiger. In the automaker's India portfolio, Bridger will be positioned above the Kiger, which hints the SUV will come with a more upmarket approach. It will be positioned on the new RGMP platform like Renault Duster and it will feature desirable traditional SUV looks.
VinFast has already grabbed a lot of attention in the Indian market with its range of electric cars. The automaker has hinted that it aims for further expansion in India. One of the upcoming cars from the brand will be the VinFast VF5, which will be a sub-four-metre electric SUV, challenging the rivals like the Kia Syros EV, Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, etc.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV is one of the much-awaited electric cars in India. With the positive consumer response received by the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, the Fronx EV has been further fuelling expectations. Expect the Fronx EV to come promising a generous range per charging cycle, a small bump in the equipment list. Also, there would be Level 2 ADAS suite, blind-spot alerts and ventilated seat.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.