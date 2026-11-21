If you are looking for a sub-4-metre SUV in India that is worth waiting for instead of buying a current model right now, here are your five options.

The Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing ever-increasing demand and sales of SUVs. The segment is dominated by sub-four-metre SUVs. The sub-four-metre SUV space is considered one of the most fiercely competitive segments in the Indian market, where every major player has launched their respective models.

The segment is expected to see a wide range of updated versions of the current models, which will be launched in the near future. If you are looking for a sub-4-metre SUV in India that is worth waiting for instead of buying a current model right now, here are your five options.