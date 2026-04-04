5 things you should know before buying Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is the most expensive car in the company’s product lineup. Not only that, but it is the biggest MPV in the company’s portfolio, which includes the likes of Ertiga and XL6 . The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is a rebadged Toyota Innova Hycross, and while the latter is available in both petrol and hybrid options, the former is available only with hybrid engine options. Here are 5 things you should know about the Maruti Suzuki Invicto before buying the petrol-hybrid engine-powered MPV:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Engine and Fuel Economy

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is powered by a 2.0L TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine working in tandem with a hybrid electric motor system and nickel metal hydride battery, churning out a combined power output of 184 bhp and a peak torque of 206 Nm, paired with an e-CVT transmission. The fuel economy figure for Maruti Suzuki’s most premium MPV, the Invicto, stands at approximately 23.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Interior and Features

The interior of the cabin feels extremely premium with multiple features, including a panoramic sunroof with ambient lighting, leatherette seats, a one-touch powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, air-cooled retractable cup holders, push button start-and-stop, EV mode switch, drive mode selection, and steering-mounted audio controls, among other features.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Safety

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is one of the safest cars offered by Maruti Suzuki in India, considering it scored a perfect five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP. The Invicto boasts an adult occupancy rating of 30.43 out of 32, while the child occupancy rating stands at 45 out of 49. Notably, the Invicto scored 14.43 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test while scoring 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The Invicto had a dynamic score of 24 out of 24 and the CRS installation score of 12 out of 12, while the vehicle assessment score was 9.00 out of 13.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Colour Options and Exterior

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto is available in five colour options: Magnificent Black, Nexa Blue, Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver, and Mystic White. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto and the Toyota Innova Hycross share many similarities, even though the Invicto stands out with several distinctive styling elements.

The most notable change is at the front, where the Maruti version features a specific mesh grille highlighted by two substantial chrome bars that connect to the headlights. These headlamps incorporate the signature three-block daytime running lights common to the Nexa brand, and the vehicle is further set apart by a redesigned bumper and decorative skid plates.

The rear of the vehicle continues the brand-specific theme with tail-lights that mirror the three-block lighting signature seen at the front. Aside from these lighting details and the standard Maruti Suzuki and hybrid branding, the two MPVs remain aesthetically consistent with one another.

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Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹24.97 lakh, with the price range going all the way up to ₹28.70 lakh.

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