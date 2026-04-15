5 SUVs with 5-star safety rating I would buy if I had a newborn in the family

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If you have a newborn in your family, when choosing a car, safety should be paramount. The Indian road conditions have evolved drastically over the last decade. The number of vehicles has grown multifold, while the roads have not been widened proportionately. The roads have become significantly congested, which has created major road safety issues, paving the demand for automotive safety. This calls for selecting safe cars with robust structures, high child occupant scores, ISOFIX anchors, and over 6 airbags, alongside other advanced safety features.
If you are looking for a safe SUV, keeping focus on the safety requirements for a newborn in your family, here are the top 5 options that promise excellent protection and child safety compliance.
Mahindra XUV 3XO is considered one of the safest sub-compact SUVs in India. This SUV has scored 5-star ratings from Bharat NCAP in both adult and child occupant protection categories. Besides a robust body shell, the Mahindra XUV 3XO also comes packing safety features like six airbags, three-point seatbelts, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX anchors as standard fitment
The Tata Harrier SUV is known for its strong road presence, premium features, and robust safety on offer. Harrier offers advanced structural safety and active safety features. The SUV has scored 5-star ratings from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP for both adult and child occupants. The SUV is lauded for not only its high structural integrity, but also for punchy, powerful powertrains that enable it to go anywhere. The Harrier SUV is equally capable of handling regular commuting and highway run tasks.
Tata Safari is another key model in this list. The SUV is equally capable as its sibling, the Tata Harrier, and comes with 5-star safety ratings from both the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, in both the adult and child occupant safety categories. The Tata Safari has been known for its excellent adult and child occupant protection. Available in both six and seven-seater configurations, this SUV is also known for tough performance on both smooth roads and rough patches.
Tata Nexon is one of the bestselling sub-compact SUVs in India for quite some time. The SUV is known for its practicality, blended with upmarket features, and of course, the top-notch safety on offer. All these in an affordable package make the Tata Nexon an appealing product. The SUV has scored 5-star safety ratings from both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, for both adult and child occupant protection categories. The SUV comes with a stable and sturdy structure, which makes it a safe choice for buyers looking for a family car.
The Skoda Kushaq is one of the safest SUVs in India, boasting a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP for both adult and child occupant protection categories. The Kushaq is built on the MQB-A0-IN platform and offers top-notch safety features, including 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), among others. Also, the solid build quality reassures the owner about a tough family SUV.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.