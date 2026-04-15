5 SUVs with 5-star safety rating I would buy if I had a newborn in the family

If you are looking for a safe SUV, keeping focus on the safety requirements for a newborn in your family, here are the top 5 options that promise excellent protection and child safety compliance.

If you have a newborn in your family, when choosing a car, safety should be paramount. The Indian road conditions have evolved drastically over the last decade. The number of vehicles has grown multifold, while the roads have not been widened proportionately. The roads have become significantly congested, which has created major road safety issues, paving the demand for automotive safety. This calls for selecting safe cars with robust structures, high child occupant scores, ISOFIX anchors, and over 6 airbags, alongside other advanced safety features.

If you are looking for a safe SUV, keeping focus on the safety requirements for a newborn in your family, here are the top 5 options that promise excellent protection and child safety compliance.