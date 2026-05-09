5 SUVs with 4x4 I would buy under 20 lakh for a jungle safari

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4x4 SUVs have become a rare breed, especially if you have a budget of ₹20 lakh. With summer holidays fast approaching, all popular tourist spots will become congested. For anyone who hears the call of the wild, a jungle safari is the ultimate test of man and machine. While the luxury off-roader market is booming, you don't need to spend a fortune to own a vehicle that can wade through streams or crawl over rocky outcrops. From the legendary reliability of the Mahindra Thar to the mechanical ruggedness of the Force Gurkha, we’ve rounded up 5 incredibly capable 4x4 SUVs under ₹20 lakh that I would buy for a jungle safari:
The Mahindra Thar is powered by three different engine options: a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 150.19 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, a 1.5L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 116.9 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The Mahindra Thar gets a proper 4x4 system with crawl mode to tackle difficult terrains and patches during the jungle safari. The Mahindra Thar has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.
The smallest 4x4 SUV on the list, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, proves that size doesn’t always matter. A 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine powers the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, producing 101 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Not only that, but the Jimny is the only 4x4 SUV on the list which boasts a naturally aspirated petrol engine. Globally renowned as one of the most reliable off-road cars, it can easily tackle anything that a jungle safari would throw at it. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.32 lakh.
The Mahindra ScorpioN has quickly become a crowd favourite, owing to its space, affordability, and 4x4 options. The Mahindra ScorpioN gets 4x4 (4Xplor) from the Z8 variant onwards, which is priced at ₹19.29 lakh with a manual transmission. The ScorpioN with 4x4 is powered by a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque. The ScorpioN gets terrain modes, a 4x4 system and crawl mode enabling it to perform flawlessly during a jungle safari.
The Gurkha from the Indian automaker Force’s stable is one of the most rugged SUVs available on the Indian market in a budget of under ₹20 lakh. Boasting a 4x4 system, the Force Gurkha flies over rough and tricky terrains. Not only that, but the Force Gurkha has a ground clearance of 233 mm, which allows it to go through mud, rocks and water streams on the road and dirt tracks found during a jungle safari with relative ease. The Force Gurkha has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.95 lakh.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.