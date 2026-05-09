5 SUVs with 4x4 I would buy under 20 lakh for a jungle safari

4x4 SUVs have become a rare breed, especially if you have a budget of ₹20 lakh. With summer holidays fast approaching, all popular tourist spots will become congested. For anyone who hears the call of the wild, a jungle safari is the ultimate test of man and machine. While the luxury off-roader market is booming, you don't need to spend a fortune to own a vehicle that can wade through streams or crawl over rocky outcrops. From the legendary reliability of the Mahindra Thar to the mechanical ruggedness of the Force Gurkha, we’ve rounded up 5 incredibly capable 4x4 SUVs under ₹20 lakh that I would buy for a jungle safari:

1 Mahindra Thar Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Mahindra Thar is powered by three different engine options: a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 150.19 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, a 1.5L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 116.9 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The Mahindra Thar gets a proper 4x4 system with crawl mode to tackle difficult terrains and patches during the jungle safari. The Mahindra Thar has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 16.39-16.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The smallest 4x4 SUV on the list, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, proves that size doesn’t always matter. A 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine powers the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, producing 101 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Not only that, but the Jimny is the only 4x4 SUV on the list which boasts a naturally aspirated petrol engine. Globally renowned as one of the most reliable off-road cars, it can easily tackle anything that a jungle safari would throw at it. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.32 lakh.

3 Mahindra ScorpioN Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.12-15.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra ScorpioN has quickly become a crowd favourite, owing to its space, affordability, and 4x4 options. The Mahindra ScorpioN gets 4x4 (4Xplor) from the Z8 variant onwards, which is priced at ₹19.29 lakh with a manual transmission. The ScorpioN with 4x4 is powered by a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque. The ScorpioN gets terrain modes, a 4x4 system and crawl mode enabling it to perform flawlessly during a jungle safari.

4 Force Gurkha Engine 2,596 cc Mileage 9.5 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Gurkha from the Indian automaker Force’s stable is one of the most rugged SUVs available on the Indian market in a budget of under ₹20 lakh. Boasting a 4x4 system, the Force Gurkha flies over rough and tricky terrains. Not only that, but the Force Gurkha has a ground clearance of 233 mm, which allows it to go through mud, rocks and water streams on the road and dirt tracks found during a jungle safari with relative ease. The Force Gurkha has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.95 lakh.

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