Buying a car for your family is arguably one of the biggest decisions to be made in a person’s life, since the car not only has to fit the family, but also their luggage when the entire family goes for a vacation. SUVs have become the choice of many Indian customers owing to their elevated stance and rugged looks. The shifting consumer preferences and market trends have brought the SUV segment to the forefront. Here are 5 SUVs under ₹12 lakh I would trust to fit my family and all our luggage:

Tata Curvv

The Curvv from the house of Tata is an SUV Coupe, which means it boasts a generous boot space of approximately 500 litres. Not only that, but its spacious interiors can easily accommodate five passengers. The Tata Curvv is powered by three different engine options: a 1.2L Revotron three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118.27 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, a 1.5L Kryojet turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine producing 116.2 bhp and 260 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L Hyperion GDi turbocharged petrol engine producing 123.23 bhp and 225 Nm of torque. The Tata Curvv has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.65 lakh.

Citroen Basalt

The Basalt is another SUV Coupe on the list, but is from France and is a product of Citroen. The Citroen Basalt boasts a boot space of approximately 470 litres and can easily accommodate four to five people in the cabin. It is powered by two petrol engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80.88 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, and a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.5 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.55 lakh.

Tata Sierra

The compact SUV from the house of Tata, the Sierra, was recently launched. The Tata Sierra boasts a boot space of approximately 600 litres, making it the segment-best. In terms of cabin space, the Sierra has ample space to fit five people easily. The Tata Sierra is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 105 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 116bhp and 280Nm of torque and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 158bhp and 255Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.49 lakh.

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is the only SUV from Honda’s product portfolio in India. The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine churning out 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Elevate can easily accommodate 5 people and has a boot space of approximately 458 litres. The Honda Elevate has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh.

MG Hector

The MG Hector is one of the most spacious cars in the Indian automotive market. The MG Hector has a boot space of 587 litres and can easily accommodate five people in the SUV. The MG Hector is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 141.04 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 lakh.

