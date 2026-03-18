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5 SUVs under 12 lakh I would buy for that King of the Road feeling

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Mar 2026, 14:03 pm
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  • Here are five SUVs under 12 lakh in India that offer a strong road presence along with practical features and engine options.

The sub- ₹12 lakh segment continues to see strong competition among compact SUVs in India
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Kia Seltos
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The sub- 12 lakh SUV segment in India continues to offer a wide range of options that balance road presence, premium features and accessible performance. From feature-rich compact SUVs to more rugged, purpose-built offerings, buyers today can choose between petrol and diesel powertrains while still staying within budget. To this end, here are five SUVs under 12 lakh to buy to feel like the king of the road:

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
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Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
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Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
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Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
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Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
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Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
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All prices are the ex-showroom rates.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos delivers a premium experience with its bold design, spacious cabin, and tech-rich interiors, making it ideal for city commutes and weekend getaways. Its 1.5L petrol engine (114 PS) offers smooth handling and a refined ride, while features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS enhance overall quality of life.

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MG Hector
Engine Icon1451 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
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Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
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Skoda Kushaq Facelift
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 - 19 Lakhs
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Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.66 - 18.85 Lakhs
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Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.99 - 16.99 Lakhs
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Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.79 - 20.20 Lakhs
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Powertrain Options Under 12 Lakh:

  • 1.5L Petrol Manual: 10.99 Lakh

Renault Duster

Renault Duster

Renault Duster brings a rugged on-road presence with high ground clearance and muscular looks. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS) remains ideal for dynamic city drives and highway cruising, while features such as dualscreen display, panoramic sunroof, and six-way powered and ventilated front seats make daily commutes more enjoyable.

Powertrain Options Under 12 Lakh:

  • 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual: 10.29 Lakh (With R-Pass)

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv stands out with its coupe-SUV design and a feature-rich cabin, including a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, multiple voice assistants, and reclining rear seats, among others. Its 1.2L turbo-petrol (120PS) or 1.5L diesel (115PS) engines deliver effortless performance. This SUV is suited for young buyers craving style, efficiency, and highway stability under 12 Lakh.

Powertrain Options Under 12 Lakh:

  • 1.2L Turbo Petrol Manual: 9.66 Lakh
  • 1.5L Diesel Manual: 11.10 Lakh

(Also read: 5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued)

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar embodies raw off-road credentials with characteristic boxy looks and a robust ladder-frame chassis. Under the hood, you get a 1.5-litre diesel mill that brings strong torque (300 Nm) and rear-wheel drive dynamics. Stepping inside reveals features such as the new 10.25-inch infotainment, rear view camera and rear AC vents.

Powertrain Options Under 12 Lakh:

  • 1.5L Diesel Manual RWD: 9.99 Lakh

​Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq brings impressive build quality, sharp dynamics, and a punchy 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS). The spacious cabin offers premium fit-finish with features such as ventilated seats, electric sunroof, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, auto climate control and a rear view camera.

Powertrain Options Under 12 Lakh:

  • 1.0L TSI Petrol Manual: 10.66 Lakh

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Mar 2026, 14:03 pm IST
TAGS: buyer guide seltos kia skoda thar duster mahindra kusha suvs curvv renault tata
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