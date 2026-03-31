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5 SUVs to buy under 20 lakh that are fun to drive

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 31 Mar 2026, 16:22 pm
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Selected SUVs under 20 lakh, including the Skoda Kushaq and Mahindra BE 6, prioritise driving dynamics. These models offer powerful turbocharged or electric engines, ensuring high-speed stability and sharp handling.

5 SUVs to buy under ₹20 lakh that are fun to drive

Being one of the leading automobile categories in India, SUVs have grown in prominence owing to the changing consumer demands. SUVs have heavily dominated the market with every major automaker boasting a SUV portfolio, while some automakers only have a SUV portfolio. Despite the popularity of SUVs, not all of them are fun to drive or provide the owner with the thrill of driving. Here are 5 SUVs to buy under 20 lakh that are fun to drive:

1 Skoda Kushaq
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
18.72-19.66 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Skoda Kushaq is one of the best SUVs on sale in India in terms of driving dynamics. The Skoda Kushaq is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TSI and a 1.5L TSI producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The Skoda Kushaq is extremely sharp when it comes to handling and is extremely stable at high speeds. The Skoda Kushaq has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.69 lakh.

2 Renault Duster
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Renault Duster is back in the Indian market after a four-year hiatus. Not only is it back, but it is vying for the spot at the top of the compact SUV category, owing to its handling, suspension and the overall drive experience. The Renault Duster is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L TCe 100 turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L TCe 160 turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.29 lakh with R-pass.

3 Tata Punch
Engine
1,199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Tata Punch gets a new engine option, which is the 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Existing Tata Punch owners were asking for a more powerful engine option in the micro SUV, and Tata obliged with that. The performance, the handling and the confidence it instils in the driver are second to none in the segment. The Tata Punch has a starting ex-showroom price of 5.59 lakh.

4 Mahindra BE 6
Engine
59-79 kWh cc
Speed
200 kmph
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The only electric vehicle on the list, the Mahindra BE 6, is an extremely fun-to-drive car. The instant torque from electric motors, combined with insane handling and stability, allows for constant maintenance of triple-digit speeds. The Mahindra BE 6 is offered with two different battery packs: a 59 kWh battery pack and a 79 kWh battery pack. The former produces 228 bhp while the latter produces 282 bhp, with the torque remaining constant at 380 Nm across both battery pack options. The Mahindra BE 6 has a starting ex-showroom price of 18.90 lakh.

5 Jeep Compass
Engine
1,956 cc
Mileage
16.2-17.1 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Jeep Compass, while an underrated option in the SUV market, is a fun-to-drive car, especially if you are driving in a straight line. The diesel engine gives it enough thump to put most of the cars to shame while it remains extremely stable at the higher end of the triple-digit speeds. The Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0L Multijet II turbocharged diesel engine producing 167 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or nine-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Jeep Compass has a starting ex-showroom price of 17.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2026, 16:22 pm IST
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