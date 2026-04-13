5 SUVs I would trust when Google Maps takes me through the worst roads

When navigation apps lead drivers into broken tracks, river crossings or unpaved hills, mechanical capability matters more than comfort. In India, a small group of SUVs still prioritise off-road hardware and low-range gearboxes, strong chassis and usable ground clearance. Here are five models that stand out when roads disappear:

1 Toyota Hilux Engine 2,755 cc Mileage 10-12 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Hilux is engineered for extreme use. Priced between ₹28.52 lakh and ₹36 lakh (ex-showroom), it runs a 2.8-litre diesel engine producing upto 201 bhp and 500 Nm. Its ladder-frame construction, 4WD system with low-range transfer case and electronic differential lock make it highly capable off-road. Ground clearance of around 210 mm and strong approach and departure angles allow it to tackle rocks and deep ruts with confidence.

2 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 16.39-16.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Jimny focuses on simplicity and agility. Starting at about ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing around 103 bhp and 134 Nm. Its lightweight body, ladder-frame chassis and AllGrip Pro 4WD system with low-range gearing help it navigate tight trails and steep climbs. With 210 mm ground clearance and compact dimensions, it often goes where larger SUVs cannot, especially on narrow or heavily broken paths.

3 Mahindra Thar Engine 1,497 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Manual Alert Me When Launched View More Details The Mahindra Thar blends everyday usability with serious off-road hardware. Prices start near ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom), with the 2.2-litre diesel producing up to 130 bhp and 300 Nm. Built on a ladder-frame chassis, it offers a proper 4x4 system with a low-range transfer case. Ground clearance of around 226 mm and strong approach angles above 40 degrees help it handle sand, slush and rocky terrain with ease, making it one of the most versatile options here.

4 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 10.6-11.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is among the most capable factory-built off-roaders available. Priced from around ₹68.31 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing about 268 bhp and 400 Nm. It features locking differentials, heavy-duty axles and a low-range 4x4 system. With 237 mm ground clearance and excellent approach angles, it maintains traction over extreme obstacles. The disconnecting sway bar further improves wheel articulation on uneven terrain.

5 MG Majestor Engine 1,996 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic Alert Me When Launched View More Details The upcoming MG Majestor has not been launched yet, but early specifications indicate strong potential. I got to experience the off-roading capability, and it did not disappoint on most of the tricky terrain. It is expected to use a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing around 215 bhp and 478 Nm. Built on a body-on-frame platform, it is going to feature 4WD hardware, multiple terrain modes and 3 differential locks. With a ground clearance of about 219 mm and full-size dimensions, it could emerge as a serious off-road option once launched.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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