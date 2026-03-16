Driving can be therapeutic for many people, especially when it’s over long distances. However, fatigue is expected to creep in once the distance exceeds 400-500 km. While modern SUVs are loaded with features, only a handful of them have comfort features that can make the journey exciting and energetic. Here are 5 SUVs I would pick for a 500 km drive without feeling fatigued:

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

VW Tayron R-Line

The rebadged twin of the Skoda Kodiaq, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, gets front massaging and front ventilated seats for the driver and passenger to enjoy every bit of the 500 km journey they set out on. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, much like the Skoda Kodiaq, is powered by the 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹46.99 lakh.

MG Gloster

MG Gloster

The seven-seater three-row SUV from MG, the Gloster, gets a massaging seat exclusively for the driver, helping him cover long distances without taking long breaks for battle fatigue. Not only that, but the MG Gloster boasts front seat ventilation, 12-way electrical adjustment and memory function. The MG Gloster is powered by a diesel engine with two different tunes: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L twin turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The MG Gloster has a starting ex-showroom of ₹38.33 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

VW Tiguan R-Line

Another car from the VW group, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, also gets front massage and ventilated seats, much like the Tayron R-Line, which helps in covering long distances without taking a break. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is powered by the same 2.0L TSI turbocharged petrol engine powering the Kodiaq and Tayron R-Line, producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹45.73 lakh.

MG Majestor

MG Majestor

The recently unveiled MG Majestor is equipped with front massage and ventilation seats in its feature list. The MG Majestor is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine producing around 212.55 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The price range of the MG Majestor has not been revealed yet by the Chinese-owned British automaker; however, the introductory starting ex-showroom price is expected to be around ₹45 lakh.

Also Read: I managed 18.18 kmpl in our Nissan Gravite mileage test run; most fuel-efficient 7-seat MPV?

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

The seven-seater SUV from the house of Skoda, the Kodiaq, boasts massaging and seat ventilation in the front row, providing a comfortable experience for the driver and passenger. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Skoda Kodiaq has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹39.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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