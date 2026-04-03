5 SUVs I would honestly trust for bad village roads during summer trips

The shift in market trends and consumer preferences has pushed Indians towards the SUV category, which has bloomed as of late. Indian roads are usually filled with potholes, rubble, gravel or in some cases, there are no roads at all, only an uneven dirt track. In these situations, an SUV serves its purpose owing to its high ground clearance and its soft suspension, allowing drivers to drive over big potholes without worrying about scraping the underbody of the car. Here are 5 SUVs I would trust for bad village roads during summer trips:

1 Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.4 - 15.2 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Thar Roxx, known for its ability to tackle rough terrains and challenging situations, has been a mainstay for those who wish to buy a rear-wheel drive or a 4x4 SUV. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door iteration of the three-door Thar, which makes passenger ingress and egress much easier. Plush interiors coupled with modern technology make it a comfortable place to be in, especially if going over rough terrain. The Mahindra Thar Roxx has a ground clearance of 226 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of the 4x4 version starts from ₹18.49 lakh.

2 Force Gurkha Engine 2,596 cc Mileage 9.5 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Gurkha from the Indian automaker Force’s stable is one of the most rugged SUVs available on the Indian market in a budget of under ₹20 lakh. Boasting a 4x4 system, the Force Gurkha flies over rough and tricky terrains. Not only that, but the Force Gurkha has a ground clearance of 233 mm, which allows it to steer clear of rocks and stones on the road and dirt tracks with ease. The Force Gurkha has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.95 lakh.

3 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 10.6-11.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The most popular Jeep SUV all across the globe, the Rubicon has not only made an impact on the road (and off of it), but its popularity has seen it make cameo appearances in songs. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is a descendant of the original Jeep Willys, having the same DNA but with modern technology added to it. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, much like the other two SUVs on the list, boasts 4x4, which can allow it to get out of slush, mud, or dirt tracks with relative ease. In addition to that, the interiors are extremely plush, giving the passengers seated in the SUV a comfortable ride. Notably, the Wrangler Rubicon boasts a ground clearance of 237 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹68.31 lakh.

4 Land Rover Defender Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Land Rover Defender is a beast of an SUV, with a towering presence on the road and is extremely capable off of it. The Defender has the legacy of a Land Rover badge and lives up to it with a 4x4 drivetrain and the Terrain Response 2 system, allowing the SUV to perform exceptionally on rough roads while the passengers in the cabin remain comfortable, owing to the SUV’s interior. Additionally, the Land Rover Defender boasts a ground clearance of up to 323 mm. The Land Rover Defender, however, does not come cheap with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.02 crore.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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