5 SUVs I would honestly choose if I wanted to switch from a sedan

Switching from a sedan to an SUV doesn’t just mean gaining ground clearance or a bolder on-road presence, it means choosing a vehicle that can fit a more versatile lifestyle. Whether it is better visibility, more practicality, or simply the flexibility to handle a broader set of road conditions, the right SUV can make the switch feel natural. If I were making that decision today, these are five SUVs I would genuinely consider, each bringing a distinct approach to the segment.

1 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Mileage 18.5-20.99 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If the priority is ease of use within urban environments without giving up on tech, the Hyundai Venue makes a strong case. Priced from ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), its compact footprint keeps it city-friendly, and it adds a bold on-road presence with features typically seen in larger SUVs. The inclusion of Level-2 ADAS in higher trims adds an extra layer of reassurance, especially for highway runs, with functions such as adaptive cruise control and lane assist coming into play. Inside, the Venue packs in a premium audio setup, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and dual-screen displays, creating a cabin that feels far more upmarket than its size suggests. Powertrain choices range from a naturally aspirated petrol to a turbo-petrol and a diesel, ensuring there’s enough flexibility depending on usage needs.

2 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For those looking to move towards something more robust and utilitarian, the new Renault Duster stands out as one of the most well-rounded options. Starting at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it maintains its traditional rugged appeal alongside a substantially more modern cabin. The feature list is extensive, including ventilated powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. There is a dual-screen setup, while amenities such as an air quality monitor add to the usability quotient. With multiple engine options on offer, including two turbo-petrol units and one strong hybrid, the Duster caters to both efficiency-focused buyers and those who want stronger performance, making it a versatile upgrade from a sedan.

3 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 999 cc Mileage 19.98 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The new Volkswagen Taigun would be the natural choice for those who value driving dynamics. Prices start at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the SUV continues to focus heavily on performance and build quality. The updated model introduces subtle design changes alongside a more refined interior with improved materials and features such as a digital cockpit and a larger touchscreen infotainment. Safety remains a key strength, with six airbags standard and a strong 5-star safety rating. Under the hood, the Taigun offers two turbo-petrol engine options, including a 1.0-litre unit with the new 8-speed automatic gearbox as well as the more powerful 1.5-litre unit with cylinder deactivation technology.

4 Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 13-17 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details For most, the move from a sedan is about upgrading space, presence, and outright capability, and for them, the Mahindra XUV 7XO can properly fit the bill. As a three-row SUV, it brings significantly more room along with a premium feature set. The cabin is dominated by a triple-screen layout, complemented by a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support. Further amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, powered seats, and a 360-degree camera. The XUV 7XO offers both petrol and diesel engines, with strong output figures and the option of all-wheel drive on select diesel variants. For someone switching from a sedan and wanting a more commanding, family-focused vehicle, this is a clear upgrade.

5 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate takes a more straightforward approach with a focus on space, visibility, and ease of driving with refined dynamics. Priced from ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses the same proven naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Honda City, delivering predictable and smooth performance throughout the rev range. The SUV’s upright stance translates to excellent visibility, while the cabin offers generous legroom and a large boot, making it practical for everyday use. Feature-wise, it includes a sizeable infotainment, wireless connectivity, rear AC vents, and the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. It may not be the most tech-rich offering, but it delivers a well-balanced package that feels familiar yet more versatile than a traditional sedan.

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