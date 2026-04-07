5 SUVs I would honestly buy today and keep for the next 15 years

Long-term car ownership relies heavily on factors such as reliability, practicality, strong fundamentals, as well as a good balance of features and engine options that make every trip feel effortless. SUVs in particular, are versatile enough to adapt to changing needs over the years, be it daily commuting or long-distance travel. With this in mind, here are five such SUVs that are worth considering for the next 10 to 15 years.

1 Skoda Kushaq Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.72-19.66 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kushaq is among the sportiest compact SUVs on our shores, offering two turbo-petrol engine options alongside premium interiors. Recently facelifted, it brings a single-pane sunroof as standard, as well as six-way adjustable front seats with ventilation to make daily commutes all the more pleasant. Further features include a 10.25-inch infotainment with wireless connectivity, digital cluster, cruise control, wireless charging, and a cooled glovebox. The Kushaq starts from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Renault Duster Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Renault Duster returns with rugged overalls, three engine options and a modern cabin with premium features that even the global markets miss out on. It offers 6-way powered front seats with ventilation, a massive panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging. The dashboard is fitted with a dualscreen setup and occupants are treated with a PM 2.5 AQI filter. The SUV offers three engine options, out of which, two are turbo-petrol and the top-spec variant gets a strong hybrid option. The Duster starts from ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Mahindra Bolero Engine 1,493 cc Mileage 16 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Bolero is the workhorse of the Indian SUV market, known for its go-anywhere attitude and rugged, ladder-frame dynamics. Under the hood, it is powered by the mHawk75 diesel engine that is tuned for low-end torque and can manage heavy loads and stop-and-go traffic. With the latest update, the Bolero grows more premium over the older iteration, bringing revised exterior styling, a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, improved interiors with premium leatherette options and new RideFlo Tech to enhance suspension damping for a smoother ride. The Bolero currently starts at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

4 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate is a spacious SUV with a bold design and refined performance. Powered by the tried-and-tested naturally aspirated petrol engine found in the Honda City, the Elevate brings predictable dynamics with strong low-to-mid range grunt. It offers a large boot, tons of legroom and headroom, and strong ergonomics with great visibility. On the feature front, the SUV offers a 10.25-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVMs, and the Honda Sensing ADAS package. The Elevate is priced from ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Kia Seltos Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Kia Seltos is among the most well-rounded compact SUVs in the market, bringing a broad range of engine options catering to different requirements, alongside a tech-rich cabin with ample amenities. It offers naturally aspirated, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options with several gearbox options. Creature comforts include a 10-way adjustable driver’s seat, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging pads, heads-up display, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Up front, Kia has fitted its new Trinity Panoramic Display for the infotainment, cluster, and HVAC controls. The Seltos can be had from ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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