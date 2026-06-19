5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Ford EcoSport

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Ford EcoSport may not be on sale in India anymore, but the sturdy SUV continues to draw the attention of car lovers. With both Ford and Ecosport gone from India, there are many owners of the SUV who want to upgrade to a more modern SUV. The best upgrades from the Ford EcoSport are offered by the SUVs that come with solid build quality, agile handling, and commanding ride height, while offering larger cabins and modern, advanced technology-aided features.
If you own a Ford EcoSport and are planning to upgrade to a new SUV, here are the top five options.
The Volkswagen Taigun, powered by a 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol motor, can be dubbed as the spiritual successor to the EcoSport. Built on the heavily localised yet rigid MQB-A0-IN platform, Taigun retains the solid European driving DNA, planted highway manners, and reassuring build quality that Ford owners deeply value. It comes with premium features such as a fully digital cluster, ventilated seats, etc.
The Kia Seltos is the quintessential all-rounder upgrade for those who seek to trade Ford's mechanical layout for an ultra-modern, tech-loaded cabin with zero compromises on road presence. The Seltos also comes with a wide variety of powertrains, offering customers a wider choice. It packs a host of premium features like dual 10.25-inch panoramic screens, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.
If the primary reason you want to upgrade from the EcoSport is to accommodate a growing family, the Mahindra XUV 7XO seems a perfect choice. Powered by either a mStallion turbo-petrol or a torque-heavy mHawk diesel, its performance is incredibly authoritative and effortless on the highway. The cabin gets a host of premium and advanced technology-aided features.
The Honda Elevate comes as an uncomplicated upgrade from the Ford EcoSport. It comes with a highly refined 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol motor that also works on the Honda City. The Elevate boasts exceptional cabin ergonomics, class-leading headroom, massive ground clearance, and an expansive 458-litre boot that easily handles family road-trips
The new-generation Renault Duster is one of the best fits in this list. Powered by a punchy 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a responsive DCT automatic, the new Duster matches Ford's legacy for raw mechanical involvement and driver engagement. The new Duster comes with a modern infotainment system and improved materials while retaining its legendary, mature suspension setup that simply glides over potholes and broken city roads.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.