5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Ford EcoSport

If you own a Ford EcoSport and are planning to upgrade to a new SUV, here are the top five options.

Ford EcoSport may not be on sale in India anymore, but the sturdy SUV continues to draw the attention of car lovers. With both Ford and Ecosport gone from India, there are many owners of the SUV who want to upgrade to a more modern SUV. The best upgrades from the Ford EcoSport are offered by the SUVs that come with solid build quality, agile handling, and commanding ride height, while offering larger cabins and modern, advanced technology-aided features.

If you own a Ford EcoSport and are planning to upgrade to a new SUV, here are the top five options.