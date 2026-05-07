5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is one of the most popular SUVs from the Indian automaker’s product portfolio. With the popularity of SUVs currently in India, there is a plethora of choices to make especially when it comes to upgrading from the Tata Harrier. Here are 5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the Tata Harrier:

1 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Fortuner is a statement in itself, as the SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.76 lakh.

2 Isuzu MU-X Engine 1,898 cc Mileage 13.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.

3 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 12.58 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is the flagship SUV from the German automaker. In addition to that, it is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹46.99 lakh.

4 MG Gloster Engine 1,996 cc Mileage 10 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The seven-seater three-row SUV from MG, the Gloster, is powered by a diesel engine with two different tunes: a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine producing 161 bhp and 373.5 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L twin turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 212 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque. The feature-rich cabin, along with rugged styling and 4x4 capabilities, makes it a definite upgrade from the Tata Harrier. The MG Gloster has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹38.33 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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