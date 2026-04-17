5 SUVs I would consider buying in 2026 if I was upgrading from Mahindra Scorpio

Here are five SUVs that make a strong case in 2026 if you’re looking to move on from your Scorpio, without losing what made you buy one in the first place.

Upgrading from a Mahindra Scorpio isn’t just about buying a new SUV, it’s about preserving a certain character. The Scorpio has always stood for ruggedness, presence and a no-nonsense driving experience, so any replacement needs to carry that same DNA, just at a higher level.

1 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,755 cc Mileage 14.2-14.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Fortuner has long been the natural progression for Scorpio owners. It sticks to the same ladder-frame formula but delivers everything in a more polished, more powerful package. The diesel engine is strong, the 4x4 system is proven, and the road presence is arguably unmatched in its segment. It also carries a reputation for long-term reliability that very few SUVs can match. If you want something that feels familiar but significantly more premium and powerful, the Fortuner remains the safest bet.

2 Land Rover Defender Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Defender takes everything the Scorpio stands for and elevates it to a global, luxury level. It blends serious off-road capability with a high-end interior and cutting-edge tech. Unlike traditional ladder-frame SUVs, the Defender uses a modern architecture, but its off-road credentials are unquestionable. This is less of an upgrade and more of a transformation. It’s for someone who wants to retain the rugged spirit but step into an entirely different league of sophistication.

3 Jeep Wrangler Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 10.6-11.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If your Scorpio usage has always leaned towards adventure, the Wrangler is the most hardcore upgrade you can make. It stays true to old-school off-roading with a proper 4x4 system, solid axles and extreme capability. The removable roof and doors add a lifestyle angle that no other SUV here can match. However, it demands compromises in daily usability. This isn’t about comfort or convenience, it’s about capability and character.

4 Mahindra Scorpio N Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.12-15.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details If you’re not ready to leave the Scorpio badge behind, the Scorpio N is the most logical upgrade. It retains the ladder-frame chassis and rear-wheel-drive character while adding significantly better ride quality, modern interiors and updated tech. The diesel engine continues to deliver strong low-end torque, which Scorpio buyers typically value and there is also a 4x4 system on offer. It feels familiar, but far more refined and usable as a daily driver.

5 Toyota Hilux Engine 2,755 cc Mileage 10-12 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hilux isn’t an SUV in the traditional sense, but it appeals to the same mindset. Built on a rugged ladder-frame platform, it shares its underpinnings with the Fortuner but adds a pickup bed, making it more lifestyle-oriented. It’s incredibly capable off-road and has a reputation for being nearly indestructible. This is for buyers who want to break away from the conventional SUV format and embrace something more utilitarian and distinctive.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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