5 SUVs I would choose if rear seat comfort mattered the most

Buying a car in India is increasingly shaped by how it performs as a passenger vehicle rather than a driver's machine. Rising traffic congestion, longer daily commutes and a cultural shift toward chauffeur-driven travel have pushed rear-seat usability to the top of many buyers' checklists.

The result is a growing number of models that treat the second row as a priority rather than an afterthought, spanning a wide price range from mainstream family SUVs to luxury options. Here are five current models worth evaluating if the rear seat matters more than anything else: