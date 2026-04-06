Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Suvs I Would Choose If Rear Seat Comfort Mattered The Most

5 SUVs I would choose if rear seat comfort mattered the most

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 06 Apr 2026, 17:14 pm
Follow us on:

  • Five SUVs across a wide price range that stand out for rear-seat space, recline, and passenger-friendly features suited to India's chauffeur-driven culture.

The shift toward chauffeur-driven travel is pushing rear-seat comfort higher on the priority list for Indian SUV buyers.

Buying a car in India is increasingly shaped by how it performs as a passenger vehicle rather than a driver's machine. Rising traffic congestion, longer daily commutes and a cultural shift toward chauffeur-driven travel have pushed rear-seat usability to the top of many buyers' checklists.

The result is a growing number of models that treat the second row as a priority rather than an afterthought, spanning a wide price range from mainstream family SUVs to luxury options. Here are five current models worth evaluating if the rear seat matters more than anything else:

1Hyundai Creta

Priced from 10.72 lakh to 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta is India's top-selling mid-size SUV and delivers well above its price point on rear-seat comfort. The rear bench gets dedicated mobile charging ports, sunblinds and a centre armrest. Higher variants add a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS. Engine choices include a naturally aspirated petrol producing 113 bhp, a turbo-petrol making 157.8 bhp and a diesel tuned to 114 bhp.

2Mahindra XEV 9S

The Mahindra XEV 9S offers a modern take on passenger comfort, especially for those who want a large and practical electric vehicle. Customers can choose from 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh batteries, with a maximum ARAI range of up to 679 km on the largest option.

The interior includes a triple 12.3-inch dashboard screen, a powered boss mode for rear seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and an expansive panoramic sunroof. Rear AC vents enhance comfort for back passengers, while a 150-litre frunk provides additional storage. Its quiet cabin and smooth acceleration make it ideal for long drives, though the sloping roofline might reduce headroom for taller rear passengers. Priced between 19.95 lakh and 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), it is India's first dedicated seven-seat electric SUV targeting the mass market.

3Toyota Fortuner

Priced from 34.76 lakh to 43.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Fortuner is a seven-seater SUV built around long-distance comfort. The second-row seats recline and slide, giving flexibility to increase legroom or make space for the third row, while separate rear AC vents with individual controls keep the cabin cool. The diesel engine produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque with the automatic gearbox. Seven airbags are standard across all variants.

4MG Windsor

Starting at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with a battery subscription option to lower upfront costs, the MG Windsor's headline feature is its Aero-Lounge rear seat configuration that reclines up to 135 degrees. A large glass roof and a 10.1-inch touchscreen add to the premium feel, while its electric motor delivers 134 bhp.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 - 30.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Fortuner Legender
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 41.54 - 46.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 34.16 - 49.59 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volvo XC60
Engine Icon1969 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 68.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta EV
BatteryCapacity Icon51.4 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
5Volvo XC60

At 68.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volvo XC60 operates in a different league, but delivers a rear-seat experience to match. Built on a 2,865mm wheelbase, the cabin offers generous knee room and a ride quality tuned for refinement. The 2025 facelift brings Nappa leather upholstery and massaging front seats, along with a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and a panoramic sunroof. Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags and hill-hold assist all come as standard. Power comes from a 2.0-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid engine producing 250 bhp and 360 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2026, 17:14 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS