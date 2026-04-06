5 SUVs I would choose if rear seat comfort mattered the most
- Five SUVs across a wide price range that stand out for rear-seat space, recline, and passenger-friendly features suited to India's chauffeur-driven culture.
Buying a car in India is increasingly shaped by how it performs as a passenger vehicle rather than a driver's machine. Rising traffic congestion, longer daily commutes and a cultural shift toward chauffeur-driven travel have pushed rear-seat usability to the top of many buyers' checklists.
The result is a growing number of models that treat the second row as a priority rather than an afterthought, spanning a wide price range from mainstream family SUVs to luxury options. Here are five current models worth evaluating if the rear seat matters more than anything else:
Priced from ₹10.72 lakh to ₹20.19 lakh (ex-showroom), the Creta is India's top-selling mid-size SUV and delivers well above its price point on rear-seat comfort. The rear bench gets dedicated mobile charging ports, sunblinds and a centre armrest. Higher variants add a panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS. Engine choices include a naturally aspirated petrol producing 113 bhp, a turbo-petrol making 157.8 bhp and a diesel tuned to 114 bhp.
The Mahindra XEV 9S offers a modern take on passenger comfort, especially for those who want a large and practical electric vehicle. Customers can choose from 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh batteries, with a maximum ARAI range of up to 679 km on the largest option.
The interior includes a triple 12.3-inch dashboard screen, a powered boss mode for rear seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and an expansive panoramic sunroof. Rear AC vents enhance comfort for back passengers, while a 150-litre frunk provides additional storage. Its quiet cabin and smooth acceleration make it ideal for long drives, though the sloping roofline might reduce headroom for taller rear passengers. Priced between ₹19.95 lakh and ₹29.45 lakh (ex-showroom), it is India's first dedicated seven-seat electric SUV targeting the mass market.
Priced from ₹34.76 lakh to ₹43.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Fortuner is a seven-seater SUV built around long-distance comfort. The second-row seats recline and slide, giving flexibility to increase legroom or make space for the third row, while separate rear AC vents with individual controls keep the cabin cool. The diesel engine produces 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque with the automatic gearbox. Seven airbags are standard across all variants.
Starting at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with a battery subscription option to lower upfront costs, the MG Windsor's headline feature is its Aero-Lounge rear seat configuration that reclines up to 135 degrees. A large glass roof and a 10.1-inch touchscreen add to the premium feel, while its electric motor delivers 134 bhp.
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At ₹68.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Volvo XC60 operates in a different league, but delivers a rear-seat experience to match. Built on a 2,865mm wheelbase, the cabin offers generous knee room and a ride quality tuned for refinement. The 2025 facelift brings Nappa leather upholstery and massaging front seats, along with a Bowers & Wilkins audio system and a panoramic sunroof. Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags and hill-hold assist all come as standard. Power comes from a 2.0-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid engine producing 250 bhp and 360 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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