5 SUVs I would choose if I never wanted to buy another car

Owning a car takes more than just patience; it requires commitment and, most of all, reliability and ruggedness from the vehicle itself. When it comes to buying an SUV that you could own for the rest of your life, the decision demands more than just looking for performance. It needs to be comfortable enough for everyday use, capable on rough terrain, dependable over long distances and versatile enough to cover everything from city commutes to cross-country road trips. With that in mind, these are the five SUVs I would shortlist in India today if I never wanted to switch to another car for the rest of my life:

1 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Toyota Land Cruiser EMI starting at just ₹2,84,800/ month Check Eligibility At the top of this list sits the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, which arguably comes closest to being a true do-everything SUV. Prices currently start at ₹2.17 crore for the ZX and extend to ₹2.25 crore for the GR-S, ex-showroom. The India-spec LC 300 gets a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. It is sold as a five-seater in India. The GR-S is the more off-road-focused version, with features such as front and rear differential locks and off-road-tuned suspension, while the ZX leans more towards luxury and everyday usability. The LC300's biggest strength, however, is the combination of capability, comfort and long-distance cruising ability. It is expensive, but for somebody genuinely planning to keep just one SUV for decades, its breadth of abilities makes the price easier to justify.

2 Jeep Wrangler Jeep Wrangler EMI starting at just ₹88,500/ month Check Eligibility The Jeep Wrangler is the enthusiast's choice on this list. It is not as spacious or road-biased as some of its rivals, but few SUVs offer the same combination of character and dedicated off-road hardware. The Wrangler currently starts at ₹66.20 lakh for the Unlimited, while the Rubicon is priced at ₹70.80 lakh, ex-showroom. India gets the Wrangler with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 268 hp and 400 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Rubicon takes the off-road setup considerably further with a Rock-Trac four-wheel-drive system, 4:1 low-range gearing, locking front and rear differentials and an electronic front sway-bar disconnect. It would not be my choice for maximum refinement or practicality, but as a vehicle to own for years without becoming boring, the Wrangler has a strong advantage: personality.

3 Land Rover Defender 110 Land Rover Defender EMI starting at just ₹1,40,000/ month Check Eligibility The Land Rover Defender 110 is perhaps the most convincing option here for someone who wants off-road ability without giving up luxury. The current Defender 110 starts at ₹1.07 crore, ex-showroom, in India. The 110 is available with several powertrains, including the 2.0-litre P300 petrol, 3.0-litre D350 diesel mild hybrid and 3.0-litre P425 petrol, depending on specification. The Defender's appeal lies in its ability to switch between roles. Its sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, Terrain Response technology and high ground clearance give it genuine off-road credentials, while the spacious 110 body and premium cabin make it suitable for long highway journeys and everyday family use. For a one-car garage, that breadth of ability is difficult to ignore.

4 Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 Toyota Fortuner Legender EMI starting at just ₹56,200/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Fortuner Legender remains one of the safest bets for long-term ownership, particularly for buyers who place a high value on durability and widespread service support. The Legender 4x4 manual is priced at ₹45.08 lakh, while the 4x4 Neo Drive automatic costs ₹48.29 lakh, ex-showroom. Both versions use Toyota's 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, but their torque outputs differ. The conventional 4x4 manual produces around 201 bhp and 420 Nm, while the 48V mild-hybrid Neo Drive automatic makes 201 bhp and 500 Nm. The latter also gains a 48V mild-hybrid system designed to improve low-speed response and efficiency. The Fortuner is not the most sophisticated SUV here, but that is partly the point. Its ladder-frame construction, low-range four-wheel drive and established mechanical package make it a strong proposition for someone planning to keep an SUV for many years.

5 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹52,400/ month Check Eligibility The MG Majestor makes a strong case for itself by combining premium equipment with serious off-road hardware. The SUV currently starts at ₹42.49 lakh, while the 4x4 variant is priced at ₹44.99 lakh, ex-showroom. MG's current India website lists the Majestor's starting price at ₹42.49 lakh. Under the bonnet is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 213 bhp and 478.5 Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 4x4 version gets an advanced four-wheel-drive system with 10 off-road modes, Crawl Control and triple differential locks covering the front, centre and rear. It also offers 219 mm of ground clearance and 810 mm of water-wading capability. For someone looking for a single SUV that can combine family duties with genuine trail capability, the Majestor is particularly compelling. It also brings a long equipment list, including Level 2 ADAS, three-zone climate control and ventilated and massage front seats.

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