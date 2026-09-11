5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from the Maruti Wagon R

SUVs have become the flavour of the automobile industry as customers are eagerly waiting for new SUV launches every year. While people continue to complain about potholes and water logging in urban areas, the reason behind the popularity of SUVs is better ground clearance and better water wading. With plenty of SUVs in the market, whats hould one buy? Here are 5 SUVs to buy if upgrading from a Maruti Suzuki Wagon R:

The SUV segment offers options for every upgrade, from rugged 4x4s to premium urban SUVs. Here are five models worth considering when moving up from a Wagon R.

1 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Maruti Suzuki Jimny EMI starting at just ₹16,300/ month Check Eligibility The smallest 4x4 SUV on the list, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, proves that size doesn’t always matter. A 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine powers the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, producing 101 bhp and 134.2 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Not only that, but the Jimny is the only 4x4 SUV on the list which boasts a naturally aspirated petrol engine. Globally renowned as one of the most reliable off-road cars, it can easily tackle anything that a jungle safari would throw at it. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.54 lakh.

2 Mahindra Thar Mahindra Thar EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra Thar is powered by three different engine options: a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 150.19 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, a 1.5L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 116.9 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The Mahindra Thar gets a proper 4x4 system with crawl mode to tackle difficult terrains and patches during the jungle safari. The Mahindra Thar has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.32 lakh.

3 Kia Syros Kia Syros EMI starting at just ₹11,000/ month Check Eligibility The Syros from South Korean automaker Kia is a premium sub-compact SUV from the company. The Kia Syros is powered by a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 118.3 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The Kia Syros boasts a boot space of 390 litres and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.41 lakh.



4 Honda Elevate Honda Elevate EMI starting at just ₹15,200/ month Check Eligibility The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine producing a peak power output of 119.35 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed CVT transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.80 lakh.



5 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder EMI starting at just ₹14,800/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Both engines produce 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.82 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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