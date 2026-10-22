5 SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from the Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero has built its reputation on ruggedness, straightforward diesel power and the ability to handle challenging roads without too much fuss. But upgrading from the utility SUV does not necessarily mean buying something bigger. I would look for better cabin comfort, stronger performance, improved safety equipment or greater fuel efficiency, depending on how the SUV will be used. These five options offer distinctly different upgrades, with current ex-showroom prices and powertrain specifications taken into account.

1 Mahindra Thar OG Mahindra Thar OG EMI starting at just ₹13,500/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra Thar OG would be my first consideration if I wanted to retain the Bolero’s rugged character while gaining more modern features and off-road capability. Its introductory price starts at ₹10.32 lakh, ex-showroom, for the rear-wheel-drive diesel manual. This introductory price is valid for deliveries until November 30, 2026. The three-door SUV gets a 1.5-litre diesel producing 117 bhp and 300 Nm, a 2.2-litre diesel developing 150 bhp and 330 Nm, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 160 bhp and 330 Nm. Four-wheel drive is available on select variants. A revised suspension, electric power steering and additional safety equipment available on the top-spec version make it a more modern proposition, although its four-seat layout limits practicality for larger families.

2 Jeep Compass Jeep Compass EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility For a more premium driving experience, I would consider the Jeep Compass. Priced from ₹17.99 lakh ex-showroom, it uses a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170 bhp and 350 Nm. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic gearbox, with four-wheel drive available on select automatic variants. Its five-seat layout makes it better suited to buyers who prioritise cabin comfort, highway performance and the option of tackling rough terrain over maximum passenger capacity. The Compass does, however, command a significant premium over the Bolero.

3 Tata Safari Tata Safari EMI starting at just ₹17,600/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Safari would make more sense if the upgrade were primarily for family use. Its ex-showroom price starts at ₹13.39 lakh for the seven-seat Smart petrol variant. The SUV offers a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine producing approximately 168 bhp and 280 Nm, alongside a 2.0-litre diesel developing approximately 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Both engines are available with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. With six- and seven-seat configurations, the Safari offers greater scope for family trips and long-distance travel than a three-door lifestyle SUV.

4 Renault Duster Hybrid Renault Duster EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 would be my choice for a balance between everyday usability and fuel efficiency. Its introductory price starts at ₹16.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and applies to deliveries until December 31, 2026. The powertrain combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery to deliver a system output of 160 PS, equivalent to approximately 158 bhp. Renault claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl and says the SUV can operate in electric mode for up to 80 per cent of city driving. The self-charging hybrid system also removes the need for an external charging point.

5 MG Hector Plus MG Hector Plus EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The MG Hector Plus would round off my list for buyers who want more emphasis on passenger comfort and cabin technology. The six-seat diesel manual starts at ₹16.05 lakh, ex-showroom. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 143 PS, approximately 141 bhp, and 250 Nm, with six-speed manual and CVT automatic options. A 2.0-litre diesel developing 170 PS, approximately 168 bhp, and 350 Nm is also available with a six-speed manual. Its three-row layout and equipment make it worth considering for families moving away from the Bolero’s more utilitarian character.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: