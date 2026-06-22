SUVs have always been a favourite for Indians, especially if they can boast 4x4 capabilities. Old SUVs, including the Mahindra Scorpio and Tata Safari, were one of the all-time favourites for Indian consumers, owing to their great design language, off-road capabilities and powerful diesel engines. The Tata Safari had a cult status, especially among people who were off-road enthusiasts. While replacing it would be very difficult, here are 5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Tata Safari:

1 Mahindra Scorpio N Mahindra Scorpio N EMI starting at just ₹17,700/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra Scorpio N has quickly become a crowd favourite, owing to its space, affordability, and 4x4 options. The Mahindra Scorpio N gets a seven-seater variant along with 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted territories with their family. Additionally, it is powered by a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing 172 bhp and up to 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.49 lakh.

2 Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra Thar ROXX EMI starting at just ₹16,300/ month Check Eligibility The Mahindra Thar Roxx is known for its ability to tackle rough terrain and challenging situations. The Thar nameplate has been a mainstay for those who wish to buy a rear-wheel drive or a 4x4-capable SUV. The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s 4x4 capabilities, coupled with comfortable interiors and modern technology, make it a comfortable place to be in. The Mahindra Thar Roxx has a ground clearance of 226 mm, while the starting ex-showroom price is set at ₹12.39 lakh.

3 Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier EV EMI starting at just ₹28,100/ month Check Eligibility The Tata Harrier EV is the flagship electric SUV in the Indian automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio. The Harrier EV has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh and is powered by two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. Moreover, the Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the 65-kWh variant and 622 km with the 75-kWh variant.

4 MG Majestor MG Majestor EMI starting at just ₹52,400/ month Check Eligibility The flagship SUV from MG’s product portfolio, the Majestor, is powered by a 2.0L twin-turbocharged diesel engine producing 212 bhp and 487 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Apart from being powered by a diesel engine, it boasts 4x4 capabilities, which are supported by three locking differentials, making the SUV an extremely capable off-road vehicle. The MG Majestor is priced at ₹40.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner EMI starting at just ₹45,500/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Fortuner is arguably one of the most popular cars in India, known for its reliability. However, it is an extremely capable car when it comes to off-road patches as well. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing 201.21 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, and a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 166 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. Notably, the Toyota Fortuner has a water wading capacity of 700 mm, letting it conquer flooded roads easily. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.76 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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