5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the Honda CR-V

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The Honda CR-V might not be in business anymore in the Indian passenger vehicle market, but this was one of the head-turners in the country during its heyday. However, with the SUV growing old in the owner's garage, many of them might be planning an upgrade. Switching and upgrading from the Honda CR-V means finding an SUV that matches or exceeds its bulletproof reliability, premium cabin feel, supple ride comfort, and effortless driving dynamics.
Since Honda discontinued the CR-V in the Indian market, owners looking for a logical step up, either in luxury, space, or modern powertrain technology, have excellent options across the ₹35 lakh to ₹60 lakh price brackets.
Skoda Kodiaq is arguably the closest spiritual successor to the Honda CR-V in India. The Kodiaq perfectly mirrors the philosophy of the Honda SUV, which means a highly practical and premium family crossover rather than a rugged, body-on-frame off-roader. The Kodiaq offers a punchy 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine paired with a lightning-fast 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and 4x4 capability. The European build quality, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), and the added flexibility of a three-row seating layout for families enhance the appeal of the SUV.
For people who loved the CR-V for its right-sized footprint, urban manoeuvrability, and tight handling, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line promises a perfect lateral-yet-premium upgrade. Built on the same MQB platform as the Kodiaq, the Tiguan strips away the third row to focus purely on a sharper, more driver-focused 5-seater experience. It matches the Honda CR-V’s exact use case but injects a massive dose of performance with its 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. Adding more zing to it is the minimalist German ergonomics.
If your primary reason for moving away from the CR-V is a desire for a more commanding road presence, tougher build, and an SUV that can handle harsh Indian road conditions without breaking a sweat, the Toyota Fortuner is the default choice. It comes as a heavy-duty, body-on-frame rugged 4x4 SUV with unmatched street presence. The Fortuner comes with compromise on some of the CR-V's plush ride quality; but offers legendary Toyota reliability and stellar resale value that easily matches Honda’s ownership experience.
For people looking to upgrade the premium badge value and driving dynamics of the CR-V without expanding the physical size of the vehicle, the Jeep Compass is an excellent alternative. It comes with a highly rigid chassis that offers robust highway stability and ride handling balance in its price bracket. The Compass offers a beautifully upholstered, premium cabin and a highly capable diesel 4x4 drivetrain.
The BMW X1 LWB will not only offer Honda CR-V owners a badge upgrade, but also entry into the luxury league. It comes with the BMW X1's entry-level luxury quotient along with the long-wheelbase practicality, promising a logical step up. It is the stretched version of BMW's popular entry-level luxury SUV, developed specifically to prioritise rear-seat legroom and occupant comfort. It is a space-oriented alternative to traditional luxury competitors like the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.