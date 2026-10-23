5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the Honda CR-V

Since Honda discontinued the CR-V in the Indian market, owners looking for a logical step up, either in luxury, space, or modern powertrain technology, have excellent options across the ₹ 35 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh price brackets.

The Honda CR-V might not be in business anymore in the Indian passenger vehicle market, but this was one of the head-turners in the country during its heyday. However, with the SUV growing old in the owner's garage, many of them might be planning an upgrade. Switching and upgrading from the Honda CR-V means finding an SUV that matches or exceeds its bulletproof reliability, premium cabin feel, supple ride comfort, and effortless driving dynamics.

Since Honda discontinued the CR-V in the Indian market, owners looking for a logical step up, either in luxury, space, or modern powertrain technology, have excellent options across the ₹35 lakh to ₹60 lakh price brackets.