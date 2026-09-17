5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the first-gen Mahindra Thar

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Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular true-blue SUVs in India. Despite being a three-door SUV, which is not highly practical as a family SUV, the Mahindra Thar certainly comes with tough off-roading capability, which enables it to literally tackle terrains without any road. While the Thar is highly popular, there are many customers who seek more practical five-door SUVs without compromising the off-roading capabilities.
If you are upgrading from a first-generation Mahindra Thar for more comfort, space, and modern features while keeping a rugged road presence, here is a quick and comprehensive list of five SUVs to consider.
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as a direct upgrade from the Mahindra Thar. The Thar Roxx offers the biggest setback of the first-generation Thar by adding two rear doors. The five-door configuration, a larger cabin, petrol and diesel engines, rear-wheel-drive (RWD and a 4x4 system, along with a much smoother ride, enhance the appeal of the Thar Roxx.
For customers who seek a proper, heavy-duty ladder-frame SUV but require a more premium, mature, and family-friendly package, the Mahindra Scorpio N is a perfect choice. Built on a highly advanced iteration of Mahindra's ladder-frame chassis, it offers a commanding view of the road, massive road presence, and a stellar five-star Global NCAP safety rating. The 4x4 system ensures it can effortlessly handle different types of terrain.
If your first-gen Thar has taught you that you are completely done with bumpy body-on-frame dynamics and you now want plush, effortless long-distance touring, consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO. The Mahindra XUV 7XO offers a swap from a crude, mechanical cabin to a monocoque chassis, meaning better handling, high-speed stability, and a highly advanced, technology-aided, feature-packed cabin. The available AWD tech onboard the SUV provides more than enough grip for bad weather, slush, and rough mountain roads.
If you want to keep the mechanical, lightweight, and analogue off-roading spirit of your original Mahindra Thar alive, but with proper air conditioning, doors that seal tightly, and modern electronics, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a great fit. It features a proper five-door layout that is easy to manoeuvre in tight city traffic, paired with vastly superior fuel efficiency compared to the old Thar. The lightweight nature and highly capable ALLGRIP PRO 4x4 system make it an absolute mountain goat on off-road trails.
For the people who want to transition into the luxury space while keeping a badge that represents authentic off-road heritage, the Jeep Compass, specifically the 4x4 variants seem appropriate choice. The build quality, heavy doors, and European-style suspension tuning will feel like moving from a tractor to a cockpit when upgrading from the Thar. The cabin refinement, materials, and highway manners are miles ahead of older ladder-frame vehicles. The Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system with Selec-Terrain ensures that despite its premium urban looks, it can tackle demanding trails with confidence.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.