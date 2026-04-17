SUVs are known for their ‘go anywhere’ ability, owing to their high ground clearance, off-road prowess, and the ability to handle abuse better than any other segment, among others. While caravans were popular for camping, the SUV segment has grown into a preference, especially for exploring uncharted territories, while being in nature and not constantly worrying about the car. Here are 5 SUVs I would buy if I wanted to go camping and actually sleep inside the car:

1 Toyota Land Cruiser Engine 3,346 cc Mileage 11 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Land Cruiser is the flagship SUV offered by the Japanese automaker in the Indian market. The Land Cruiser is known the world over as an SUV which can endure massive amounts of punishment without breaking a sweat. They are built to last and are extremely reliable. The Land Cruiser is an ideal place to sleep as well, considering it is a seven-seater, three-row SUV and when the second-and third-row seats are folded, it makes for a comfortable bed. In addition to that, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.15 crore.

2 Land Rover Defender Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Land Rover Defender is a beast of an SUV, with a towering presence on the road and is extremely capable off of it. The Defender has the legacy of a Land Rover badge and lives up to it with a 4x4 drivetrain and the Terrain Response 2 system, allowing the driver to explore and camp in places that are unexplored. While the Defender is available in three sizes, namely 90, 110 and 130, the 130 would be most comfortable owing to its three-row setup, which can be folded down to make a bed, keeping the driver comfortable at night. The Land Rover Defender 130, however, does not come cheap with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.67 crore.

3 Volvo XC90 Swedish automaker Volvo is known for its superior build quality, reliability and its powerful engines. Not only that, but the Volvo XC90 is known for providing extremely comfortable interiors. The Volvo XC90 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, producing between approximately 250 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. Much like the Toyota Land Cruiser, the Volvo XC90 gets a three-row setup, of which the second and third-row seats can be folded down to make a comfortable bed for the driver, if camping. The Volvo XC90 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹97.80 lakh.

4 Mercedes-Benz G Class Engine 2,925 cc Mileage 6.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The true-blue SUV from the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the G 450d. Known for its rugged looks, ability to go anywhere, and being extremely reliable, makes it one of the best cars suited for back-to-back highway runs on weekends. The Mercedes-Benz G 450d is powered by the most powerful diesel engine produced, churning out 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. While lying flat will not be possible with G-Class, the driver can recline the front seat, which has cooling, heating and massaging functions and get a good night’s sleep pretty easily. However, it would cost the driver approximately ₹2.9 crore (ex-showroom).

5 Jeep Wrangler Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 10.6-11.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The most popular Jeep SUV all across the globe, the Wrangler is one of the most recognisable cars. The Jeep Wrangler, much like the other two SUVs on the list, boasts 4x4, which can allow it to get out of slush, mud, or dirt tracks with relative ease, allowing the driver to be able to witness nature’s beauty. Much like the G-Class, the Wrangler has a five-seater setup, which would make it hard for the driver to lie completely flat. However, the seat is plush enough for the driver to sleep in the car. A bonus point of the Jeep Wrangler is its detachable roof, which would appeal to a night sky watcher on a starry night. Notably, the Wrangler boasts a ground clearance of 237 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹68.31 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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