Monsoons in India are a nightmare for every driver, especially if the roads are waterlogged. The waterlogging issue remains persistent across India and a lot of cars end up stalling while crossing these roads. While SUVs are meant to easily tackle this situation, not every SUV has great water wading capacity, meaning a lot of them can stall if the streets are flooded. Here are 5 SUVs I would buy if I had to drive through flooded roads every monsoon:

1 Land Rover Defender Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 8.5 - 11.5 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Land Rover Defender is one of the most-hyped SUVs in the Indian automotive market currently. The Defender is powered by multiple engine options, including a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, and a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine producing 518 bhp and 625 Nm of torque, among others. Additionally, the Defender is extremely capable on the road as well as off of it. Boasting a water wading capacity of approximately 900 mm, the Defender can wade through a river with relative ease, let alone a flooded road in monsoons. The Land Rover Defender has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹1.02 crore.

2 Jeep Wrangler Engine 1,995 cc Mileage 10.6-11.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most capable SUVs across the globe. Equally capable on the road as well off it, the Wrangler is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder engine producing 266.3 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Notably, the Jeep Wrangler has a water wading capacity of 760 mm and ground clearance of 237 mm, making it relatively easy for the Jeep Wrangler to cross water logged or flooded roads. The Jeep Wrangler has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹64.58 lakh.

3 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Fortuner is arguably one of the most popular cars in India, known for its reliability and flexing social status. However, it is an extremely capable car when it comes to off-road patches as well. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by a 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing 201.21 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, and a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 166 bhp and 245 Nm of torque. Notably, the Toyota Fortuner has a water wading capacity of 700 mm, letting it conquer flooded roads easily. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.76 lakh.

4 Force Gurkha Engine 2,596 cc Mileage 9.5 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Gurkha from Indian automaker Force Motors is one of the true blue-blooded off-road SUV on the list. The Force Gurkha is powered by a 2.6L turbocharged diesel engine producing 138 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the Gurkha comes fitted with a snorkel straight from the factory, allowing it to effectively boast a water wading capacity of 700 mm, the same as the Toyota Fortuner. The Force Gurkha has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹16.30 lakh and is available in three-door and five-door variants.

5 Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.4 - 15.2 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the five-door iteration of the legendary Thar. Known widely for its off-road capability, it boasts a water wading capacity of 650 mm which means it could drive through flooded roads during monsoon with ease. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is powered by two engine options: a petrol engine is 2.0L mStallion turbocharged engine, producing 160 bhp and 330 Nm and a 175 bhp and 380 Nm, and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine, producing 147.9 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and 172 bhp and 370 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹12.39 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: