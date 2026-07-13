5 SUVs I would buy if I drove 30,000 Km every year

SUVs have become the most popular segment in the Indian automobile market. The segment boasts options like the Mahindra Scorpio N, Toyota Fortuner, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kodiaq and MG Majestor, among others. However, reliable SUVs are hard to come by, especially ones that can last 30,000 km every single year. Here are 5 SUVs to buy if you have to drive 30,000 km every year:

1 Toyota Fortuner Toyota Fortuner EMI starting at just ₹45,500/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most popular SUVs in the country and has been for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted locations. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.16 lakh.

2 Skoda Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq EMI starting at just ₹48,400/ month Check Eligibility The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker. It is one of the most reliable SUVs in its price point and boasts AWD, allowing the car to wander off to pastures unknown. The Skoda Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹36.99 lakh.

3 Volkswagen Tayron R-Line Volkswagen Tayron R-Line EMI starting at just ₹55,000/ month Check Eligibility The Volkswagen Tayron is the seven-seater SUV offering from the German automaker in India. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is powered by a 2.0L TSI four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹46.99 lakh.

4 Isuzu MU-X Isuzu MU-X EMI starting at just ₹43,500/ month Check Eligibility The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options, while boasting a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.

5 Honda Elevate Honda Elevate EMI starting at just ₹15,200/ month Check Eligibility Honda cars have been known to be reliable and trustworthy ever since the company came to India. The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT transmission. The Honda Elevate has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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