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5 SUVs I would buy for their large boot space as a pet owner

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2026, 10:22 am
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For pet owners, SUVs like the Honda Elevate, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos are ideal. They provide generous boot space and foldable seats for maximum comfort.

Tata Sierra
5 SUVs I would buy for their large boot space as a pet owner
Tata Sierra
5 SUVs I would buy for their large boot space as a pet owner

Owning hatchbacks, sedans and MPVs is great, especially in a market wherein SUVs are completely dominating the sales numbers. However, I wouldn’t hastily say that it is the best thing, especially if you are someone who owns a pet. While owning a pet is a blissful feeling, it has to be one of the trickiest situations when you have to take them out for a spa day or a vet visit, and it is constantly a worry for you. Here are 5 SUVs I would recommend or buy myself for their large boot space as a pet owner:

1 Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate
Engine
1,498 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Honda Elevate has a 458-litre boot space, which gives your pet ample amount of room to move around. Not only that, the rear seats can be folded down since they have a 60:40 rear seat split in the summer months, so they can enjoy the air conditioning as well. The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 11.59 lakh.

2 Tata Sierra
Tata Sierra
Engine
1,497 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Tata Sierra has an approximately 600-litre boot space, which is the highest in the compact SUV space. Much like the Honda Elevate, the rear seats can be folded down in a 60:40 split, making more room for your pet to move around. The Tata Sierra gets three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 104.55 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, 158.81 bhp and 255 Nm of torque, and 116.38 bhp and up to 280 Nm of torque, respectively. The Tata Sierra has a starting ex-showroom price of 11.49 lakh.

3 Renault Duster
Renault Duster
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Automatic
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The Renault Duster gets a boot space of approximately 518 litres. Not only that, the boot space is big enough for your pet to move around, while the seats can be folded down to give them even more room. The Renault Duster also boasts a 60:40 rear seat split and can be folded accordingly. The Renault Duster is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, and a 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The starting ex-showroom price of the Renault Duster is set at 10.29 lakh.  

4 Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
Engine
1,482 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Hyundai Creta boasts a 433-litre boot space. One of the plus points of choosing the Hyundai Creta is that it gets a flat floor in its boot, so you wouldn’t have to pick up your pet and place them in a cavity, which happens in usual compact SUVs. The Hyundai Creta is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 158.58 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.79 lakh.

5 Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
Engine
1,482 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
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The Kia Seltos boasts a boot space of 447 litres, which is approximately 14 litres more than its South Korean counterpart. The Kia Seltos, much like the Hyundai Creta, gets a flat floor in the boot, which makes it comfortable for your pet, especially if they love to move around. The rear seats can also be folded down in a 60:40 ratio. The Kia Seltos is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine producing 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, 158.58 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2026, 10:22 am IST

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