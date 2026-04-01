5 SUVs I would actually buy for back-to-back highway runs every weekend

SUVs are a symbol of rugged vehicles which can conquer any terrain without hesitation or breaking a sweat. However, people often ignore the fact that they are extremely capable highway machines and can haul a lot of weight while eating up the asphalt and covering the distance at speed. Additionally, highway travel requires a car which is extremely reliable since finding a mechanic on a highway is a bit of a stretch. Here are 5 SUVs I would buy for back-to-back highway runs every weekend:

1 Skoda Kodiaq Engine 1,984 cc Mileage 14.86 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Kodiaq is the flagship SUV from the Czech automaker on offer in India. Not only can it accommodate seven people, but it is extremely reliable and is a perfect fit for back-to-back highway runs every weekend. Powered by a 2.0L TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, it churns out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹39.99 lakh.

2 Mahindra ScorpioN Engine 1,997 cc Mileage 12.12-15.94 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details One of the best-selling Mahindra SUVs in India, the ScorpioN is an extremely capable car on long stretches of roads, especially highways. The Mahindra ScorpioN is powered by two different engine options: a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 200 bhp and up to 380 Nm of peak torque, and a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine producing a peak power output of 172.4 bhp and up to 400 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹13.49 lakh.

3 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Toyota Fortuner is known for its reliability and its ability to dominate highways. It is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In addition to that, the Toyota Fortuner boasts 4x2 and 4x4 options, allowing owners to explore uncharted locations. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.16 lakh.

4 Volvo XC90 Engine 1,969 cc Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 12.38 kmpl View Offers View More Details Swedish automaker Volvo is known for its superior build quality, reliability and its powerful engines. Not only that, but the Volvo XC90 is known for providing extremely comfortable interiors. The Volvo XC90 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, producing between approximately 250 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. The Volvo XC90 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹97.80 lakh.

5 Mercedes-Benz G 450d Engine 2,925 cc Mileage 6.1 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Last but not least, the true-blue SUV from the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the G 450d. Known for its rugged looks, ability to go anywhere, and being extremely reliable, makes it one of the best cars suited for back-to-back highway runs on weekends. The Mercedes-Benz G 450d is powered by the most powerful diesel engine produced, churning out 362 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹2.9 crore.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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