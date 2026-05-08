Japanese automakers are often regarded as one of the most reliable car makers in the world, with their quality being one of the highest. With SUVs being one of the most popular car categories in the country, here are 5 SUVs from Japanese automakers to buy in India under ₹50 lakh for their reliability:

1 Nissan Magnite Engine 999 cc Mileage 17.9 - 24 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Nissan Magnite is the smallest SUV on the list. Not only that, but it is the only made-in-India SUV offering in Nissan’s portfolio. The Nissan Magnite is offered with two engine options: a three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual, an AMT and a CVT automatic transmission. The Nissan Magnite has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.65 lakh.

2 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Engine 1,462 cc Mileage 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been one of the most popular SUV models from the company in India. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.5L naturally aspirated three-cylinder TNGA Atkinson Cycle petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery. Both engines produce 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and 114 bhp and 122 Nm of torque, respectively. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.76 lakh.

3 Honda Elevate Engine 1,498 cc Mileage 15.31-16.92 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Honda Elevate is one of the most reliable SUVs on the list, being powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine producing a peak power output of 119.35 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed CVT transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.59 lakh. In addition to that, it boasts the best boot space in the entire compact SUV segment, offering 458 litres.

4 Isuzu MU-X Engine 1,898 cc Mileage 13.8 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Isuzu MU-X, while being heavily underrated in the Indian automotive market, is an extremely reliable SUV. The Isuzu MU-X is powered by a 1.9L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 161 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to that, the Isuzu MU-X gets 4x2 and 4x4 options. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.53 lakh.

5 Toyota Fortuner Engine 2,694 cc Mileage 10.3 - 14.6 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Fortuner is a statement in itself, as the SUV has been one of the most popular SUVs in the country for well over a decade. The Toyota Fortuner is powered by two different engine options: a 2.7L turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 164 bhp and 245 Nm of torque, and the more popular 2.8L turbocharged diesel engine producing approximately 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹34.76 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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