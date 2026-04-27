Sedans have been a symbol of luxury for the longest period of time, offering owners plenty of space not only inside the car but also when it comes to boot space. While the consumer preferences and market trends shifted towards SUVs, customers who want practicality still go for a sedan. India has been home to some of the most iconic sedans, including the Maruti Suzuki Esteem, Tata Indigo, Hyundai Elantra, Nissan Teana, Renault Fluence, Skoda Superb, Volkswagen Jetta, Honda Civic and Daewoo Cielo, among others. While some customers are going for compact sedans, the sub-4m sedan offerings rapidly rose to prominence with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire becoming the best-selling car of 2025. Here are 5 sub-4m and compact sedans I would buy to travel with my family and their luggage:

1 Skoda Slavia Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.73-20.32 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Skoda Slavia boasts a 521-litre boot space, which is big enough to accommodate your family’s luggage without breaking a sweat. The Skoda Slavia has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh.

2 Volkswagen Virtus Engine 999 cc Mileage 18.70 - 19.62 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Volkswagen Virtus, much like the Skoda Slavia, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the boot space that the Volkswagen Virtus offers is the same as the Skoda Slavia at 521 litres. The Volkswagen Virtus has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.

3 Hyundai Verna Engine 1,482 cc Mileage 20 kmpl Transmission Manual View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Verna is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 113.18 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, respectively. The former was paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic transmission, whereas the latter was paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (7DCT) transmission. Additionally, the Hyundai Verna gets a boot space of 528 litres, which is the biggest in the compact sedan space. The Hyundai Verna has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.98 lakh.

4 Honda City The Honda City is powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder iVTEC engine producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a seven-speed CVT transmission. Moreover, it is the oldest-running nameplate in the compact sedan space and boasts a boot space of approximately 506 litres. The Honda City has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 lakh.

5 Tata Tigor Engine 1,199 cc Mileage 19.2-26.4 kmpl Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tata Tigor is powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron engine producing 84.82 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT transmission. The sub-4m sedan is available with dual cylinder CNG tanks, with a boot space of 205 litres in the petrol-CNG model and 419 litres in the petrol-only model. The Tata Tigor has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹5.54 lakh. Furthermore, the Tigor has the biggest boot space when it comes to the sub-4m sedan segment.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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