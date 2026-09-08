Sedans are a dying breed in the Indian automobile industry, especially after SUVs have begun its mount to the summit. Cross country road trip is a dream for every Indian as road trips have been romanticised for the longest period of time in India. But what about boot space when the trips get longer and SUVs small boots struggle to fit enough luggage? Here are 5 sedans I would pick over an SUV for a cross country road trip:

1 Honda City Honda City EMI starting at just ₹15,700/ month Check Eligibility The Honda City is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing approximately 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine working in tandem with electric motors producing 124.48 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the Honda City boasts a 506L boot and is priced at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Hyundai Verna Hyundai Verna EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility The Hyundai Verna is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 113.18 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, respectively. The former was paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic transmission, whereas the latter was paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (7DCT) transmission. The Hyundai Verna has a 528L boot and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh.

3 Skoda Slavia The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Skoda Slavia has undergone a facelift with the boot space of 521L. However, the prices have not been disclosed yet.

4 Toyota Camry Toyota Camry EMI starting at just ₹63,500/ month Check Eligibility The flagship sedan from Toyota’s portfolio, the Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is the flagship sedan from the Japanese automaker, with a boot space of 524L and is priced at ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen Virtus EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility The Volkswagen Virtus, much like the Skoda Slavia, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus has a 521L boot and a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: