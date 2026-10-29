5 sedans I would buy if I were upgrading from a Honda Civic

Upgrading from a Honda Civic in India today means choosing more than just a bigger or more powerful car. The shortlist spans a strong-hybrid executive sedan, two electric options, a limited-run performance sedan and an entry-level luxury offering. These are the five I would consider, depending on whether comfort, performance or a move away from petrol matters most.

1 Toyota Camry Toyota Camry EMI starting at just ₹63,500/ month Check Eligibility The Toyota Camry would be my choice for a comfortable upgrade without the need to switch to an electric car. Priced at ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine producing 187 PS and 221 Nm, paired with an electric motor. Combined output stands at 230 PS, sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT automatic transmission. It makes sense for buyers who prioritise refinement, rear-seat comfort and fuel efficiency.

2 BYD Seal BYD Seal EMI starting at just ₹54,300/ month Check Eligibility The BYD Seal would be my pick for a performance-focused electric upgrade. Prices start at ₹41.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level Dynamic uses a 61.44 kWh battery and produces 204 hp and 310 Nm. The 82.56 kWh Premium develops 313 hp, while the dual-motor Performance variant produces 530 hp and 670 Nm. Claimed NEDC range varies from 510 km to 650 km, depending on the variant.

3 Skoda Octavia RS Skoda Octavia RS EMI starting at just ₹65,400/ month Check Eligibility For someone who enjoys driving, the Skoda Octavia RS would be hard to ignore. Its latest Indian allocation was priced at ₹56.69 lakh (ex-showroom), with only 50 units announced for the second batch. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 265 PS and 370 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Skoda claims a 0-100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Its limited allocation makes availability an important consideration.

4 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Mercedes-Benz CLA EMI starting at just ₹73,900/ month Check Eligibility The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is the option I would consider for an electric car with a luxury badge. Prices currently start at ₹56.50 lakh for the CLA 200, which has a 58 kWh battery and a 224 hp electric motor. The CLA 250+ costs ₹60.50 lakh and produces 272 hp with an 85.5 kWh battery. Their claimed WLTP ranges are 542 km and up to 792 km, respectively.

5 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe EMI starting at just ₹61,400/ month Check Eligibility The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the most accessible luxury-badge option on this list, starting at ₹45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 156 hp and 230 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. I would consider it for its compact dimensions, sporty styling and premium cabin, although it is less of a size upgrade than the Camry.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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