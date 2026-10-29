5 sedans I would buy if I were upgrading from a Honda Civic

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Upgrading from a Honda Civic in India today means choosing more than just a bigger or more powerful car. The shortlist spans a strong-hybrid executive sedan, two electric options, a limited-run performance sedan and an entry-level luxury offering. These are the five I would consider, depending on whether comfort, performance or a move away from petrol matters most.
The Toyota Camry would be my choice for a comfortable upgrade without the need to switch to an electric car. Priced at ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine producing 187 PS and 221 Nm, paired with an electric motor. Combined output stands at 230 PS, sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT automatic transmission. It makes sense for buyers who prioritise refinement, rear-seat comfort and fuel efficiency.
The BYD Seal would be my pick for a performance-focused electric upgrade. Prices start at ₹41.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level Dynamic uses a 61.44 kWh battery and produces 204 hp and 310 Nm. The 82.56 kWh Premium develops 313 hp, while the dual-motor Performance variant produces 530 hp and 670 Nm. Claimed NEDC range varies from 510 km to 650 km, depending on the variant.
For someone who enjoys driving, the Skoda Octavia RS would be hard to ignore. Its latest Indian allocation was priced at ₹56.69 lakh (ex-showroom), with only 50 units announced for the second batch. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 265 PS and 370 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Skoda claims a 0-100 km/h time of 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. Its limited allocation makes availability an important consideration.
The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is the option I would consider for an electric car with a luxury badge. Prices currently start at ₹56.50 lakh for the CLA 200, which has a 58 kWh battery and a 224 hp electric motor. The CLA 250+ costs ₹60.50 lakh and produces 272 hp with an 85.5 kWh battery. Their claimed WLTP ranges are 542 km and up to 792 km, respectively.
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is the most accessible luxury-badge option on this list, starting at ₹45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). It uses a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 156 hp and 230 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. I would consider it for its compact dimensions, sporty styling and premium cabin, although it is less of a size upgrade than the Camry.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.